Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM

Project Lead: Rhys Mullarvey

Project Architect: Tram Huynh

Technical Team: Han Lam

Country: Vietnam

Contemporary fashion meets Hanoi Tradition - In November, Uniqlo launched its most ambitious project in Vietnam, taking over the heritage-listed Hanoi Tourist building in the prime Hoan Kiem Lake area within the Old Quarter of Hanoi. While Uniqlo is a modern retailer, they needed Red to achieve a balance between their contemporary fashion brand, the heritage of the building, and its historic location.

Red leveraged the history of dedicated artisans and handicrafts trades that flourished in the area in a bygone era. The finished store presents a unique retail space that is both functional and respectful of the building’s history.

Red Vietnam, based in Ho Chi Minh City, was the architect of record, responsible for the coordination of services consultants and vendors, delivering concept design, construction documentation, and site design coordination.

Significant works were undertaken to renovate the building exterior and reconfigure the interior. The store extends over 3 levels and 2,500 sqm of trading area and opened in October 2022.