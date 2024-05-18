Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Vietnam
  5. Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM

Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM

Save

Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Image 2 of 14Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Interior Photography, HandrailUniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Interior PhotographyUniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsUniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Store
Vietnam
  • Project Lead: Rhys Mullarvey
  • Project Architect: Tram Huynh
  • Technical Team: Han Lam
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group

Contemporary fashion meets  Hanoi Tradition - In November, Uniqlo launched its most ambitious project in Vietnam, taking over the heritage-listed Hanoi Tourist building in the prime Hoan Kiem Lake area within the Old Quarter of Hanoi. While Uniqlo is a modern retailer, they needed Red to achieve a balance between their contemporary fashion brand, the heritage of the building, and its historic location.

Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group
Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Image 13 of 14
Axo

Red leveraged the history of dedicated artisans and handicrafts trades that flourished in the area in a bygone era. The finished store presents a unique retail space that is both functional and respectful of the building’s history.

Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Interior Photography, Handrail
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group
Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Image 14 of 14
Secrion
Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Interior Photography
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group

Red Vietnam, based in Ho Chi Minh City, was the architect of record, responsible for the coordination of services consultants and vendors, delivering concept design, construction documentation, and site design coordination.

Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Image 10 of 14
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group
Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Image 2 of 14
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group

Significant works were undertaken to renovate the building exterior and reconfigure the interior. The store extends over 3 levels and 2,500 sqm of trading area and opened in October 2022.

Save this picture!
Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of L&Rui Concept Group

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tháp B/191 P. Bà Triệu, Lê Đại Hành, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Red Design Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreVietnam
Cite: "Uniqlo Flagship Store Hanoi / RED DESIGN GROUP - VIETNAM" 18 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015756/uniqlo-flagship-store-hanoi-red-design-group-vietnam> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags