032 Brunch Restaurant / Studio Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves a small restaurant with one particularly unique client request: to create a separate room for their beloved pet dog.

The curved wall crafted for this room not only divides the space but also adds a distinct personality unique to this restaurant. Serving as a motif from the dog room, a low divider is installed, mirroring the brick composition of the walls.

All furniture, except for the Thonet chair, was specially designed for this project. Contrary to the vibrant walls, the designed furniture embodies a calm and serene demeanor.