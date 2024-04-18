Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects

+ 26

Design Team: Yang Zhao, He Wang, Cheng Luo, Shiyang He, Lu Lin, Feihai Huang

Structural Design: Zhigang Ma, Fanlei Meng

Client: Dali Cang’er Investment

City: Dali

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Erhai Lake Ecological Corridor in Dali aims to establish a healthy water-land buffer zone and ecological barrier, expanding the lake’s interactive interface for the residents and tourists.

Along the 129-kilometer lakeside corridor, multiple service stations are planned. Zhaoyang Architects was invited to design three service stations and two of them have been realized.

The Jiapeng village service station is located along the south part of the corridor, occupying a triangular-shaped site. The building responds to the curvature of the corridor with a 80-meter-long concrete wall and creates a boundary between inside and outside.

Inside this boundary, the site is divided into three layers: a cafeteria in the middle, a plaza to the north, and a sunken courtyard to the south.

Outside of this boundary, the rise and fall of the profile of this curved boundary echoes and even arouses a sense of speed when cyclists and joggers pass by.

At the center part of the wall, an eye-shaped opening allows visual connection from the two sides. The carefully arranged levels, stairs, and steps articulate an experience of architectural promenade.