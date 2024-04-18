Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects

© Hao Chen

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Visitor Center
Dali, China
  • Design Team: Yang Zhao, He Wang, Cheng Luo, Shiyang He, Lu Lin, Feihai Huang
  • Structural Design: Zhigang Ma, Fanlei Meng
  • Client: Dali Cang’er Investment
  • City: Dali
  • Country: China
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 6 of 31
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Erhai Lake Ecological Corridor in Dali aims to establish a healthy water-land buffer zone and ecological barrier, expanding the lake’s interactive interface for the residents and tourists.

Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 7 of 31
© Hao Chen
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 19 of 31
© Hao Chen

Along the 129-kilometer lakeside corridor, multiple service stations are planned. Zhaoyang Architects was invited to design three service stations and two of them have been realized.

Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 3 of 31
© Hao Chen
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Hao Chen

The Jiapeng village service station is located along the south part of the corridor, occupying a triangular-shaped site. The building responds to the curvature of the corridor with a 80-meter-long concrete wall and creates a boundary between inside and outside. 

Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Interior Photography
© Hao Chen
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Hao Chen

Inside this boundary, the site is divided into three layers: a cafeteria in the middle, a plaza to the north, and a sunken courtyard to the south.

Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Interior Photography
© Hao Chen
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 23 of 31
© Hao Chen

Outside of this boundary, the rise and fall of the profile of this curved boundary echoes and even arouses a sense of speed when cyclists and joggers pass by.

Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 26 of 31
© Hao Chen
Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 17 of 31
© Hao Chen

At the center part of the wall, an eye-shaped opening allows visual connection from the two sides. The carefully arranged levels, stairs, and steps articulate an experience of architectural promenade.

Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects - Image 12 of 31
© Hao Chen

Project location

Address:Dali, Yunnan, China

Zhaoyang Architects
Visitor Center, Cultural Architecture, China
"Jiapeng Village Service Station / Zhaoyang Architects" 18 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

