Textures Apartment / Studio Lema

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, WindowsTextures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Shelving, CountertopTextures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, WindowsTextures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Windows, ChairTextures Apartment / Studio Lema - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Jardins, Brazil
  • Architects: Studio Lema
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1937 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cia das Fibras Tapete tear manual, Dimlux, Dpot, Lightworks, Llussá Marcenaria, Marcenaria Rossmark, Nani Chinellato, Olho moveis, Pedras Pagliotto, Terracor, Thonart, Tresuno
  • Lead Architect: Mariana Lewkowicz
  • Landscape: Flavia Tiraboshi
  • Landscaping Execution: Muda Paisagismo
  • Lighting: Carlos Fortes
  • Air Conditioning: Logiproject
  • Wine Cellar: Art des caves
  • Automation Project: GF Automação
  • Execution And Construction Management: AE3
  • Program: Living and dining room, cellar, toilet, 3 suites, kitchen, laundry, bathroom service.
  • City: Jardins
  • Country: Brazil
Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Shelving, Countertop
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. The Apartment Textures is the home of a couple who come to São Paulo, mainly for work. Therefore, the project aimed to be a comfortable and cozy place. The project's conception came from the composition of materials for a neutral base, but rich in textures.

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Carolina Lacaz

The terrazzo flooring takes center stage throughout the living area. To complement it, two materials were chosen for the walls: Carvalho wood panels and an off-white Terracor texture. The texture flows onto the ceiling of the room, creating a sense of unity and expanding the space.

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Image 17 of 17
Plan

Through the wood panel, the doors to the kitchen and the powder room were camouflaged. A gap was opened in it for the dining and bar sideboards. This panel continues into the reading area, where the idea was to create a wooden box. The warmth of this space was achieved through the Carvalho wood-slatted ceiling and the bookshelf for the couple's library.

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom, Bed
© Carolina Lacaz

The desire to have vegetation inside the apartment led to the creation of a planter along the glass facade of the apartment, contributing to thermal and visual comfort. With an organic shape, the planter brings greenery indoors and provides space to sit and support objects.

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz

Greenery was also brought into the kitchen, a very special area for the couple. Custom-made cabinetry was designed to accommodate all utensils. Ceramic pendants and wooden stools make the kitchen island a pleasant place.

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Windows
© Carolina Lacaz

The choice of each piece of furniture resulted in a unique and original composition. In addition to the clients' and vintage pieces, the apartment features pieces designed exclusively and some by designers such as Sergio Rodrigues and Jean Gillon.

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Windows, Chair
© Carolina Lacaz

The concept of a neutral palette, but rich in textures for the apartment's covering base, extended to the furniture. Different materials such as stones, metal, wood species, and types of fabrics enriched the project, keeping it calm. 

Textures Apartment / Studio Lema - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Carolina Lacaz

With a touch of color in some pieces, we have the feeling of a light, welcoming environment that is also elegant and timeless.

Project location

Address:Jardins, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

