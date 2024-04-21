The House in Between Small and Large / Nameless Tree Design

+ 23

Creating the connection between people & nature and people & people. Faced with a community park, the design was focused on the connection with the environment of nature. On the other hand, because it is difficult for the wind to reach the inner part of the site, we need to create natural air circulation and bring light into the enclosed space. As a result, by placing multiple “intermediate spaces”—using the concept of horizontal and vertical courtyards, we try to connect the entire space, making it possible to freely “flow” in various areas in the house.

The main space in the front building (1F: studio and 2F: living room) adopts a portal frame structure (enlarged columns, beams, and joints), replacing the need for traditional columns and shear walls, opening up the space and diminishing the horizontal barriers, and thus increasing greater integrity and flexibility of the space. The placement of the courtyard also allows light to enter, and the wind is introduced from the front yard and atrium on the first floor and extracted by the horizontal pivoting windows on the top of the third floor, which also drives the vertical flow to various areas. The atrium space is appropriately scaled so that the aisle is not only a walkway but also a comfortable corner where you can stop, read, and practice musical instruments.

The comfort of the material. The environmentally sustainable wooden structure design not only reduces the impact of foundation excavation on the site, but also increases the overall moisture regulation through the indoor wooden structures (columns and beams, CLT floor slabs/ceilings), which is in harmony with the human body. The physical and mental perception of natural materials is enhanced by using the mineral paint and earth walls, etc.

Maintainability of the building. This case is dedicated to the maintainable design to extend the life of the building. In addition to the space under the elevated 1st floor for maintenance, the pipelines are concentrated on the south exterior wall and the trench below, and the lids of the trench used as pavement on the south aisle maximize the accessibility for maintenance. In response to earthquake zones, hose water pipes and unit bathrooms are used to reduce pipeline leakage problems. In addition, complete moisture isolation and termite prevention measures, as well as the setting of access holes, etc., ensure the convenience of long-term use and maintenance in the future.