Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iceland
  5. L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar

L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar

Save

L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Exterior Photography, FacadeL22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Image 3 of 16L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Exterior Photography, FacadeL22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Interior Photography, Table, SofaL22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Reykjavík, Iceland
  • Architects: Atrium Arkitektar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marino Thorlacius
  • Lead Architects: Stefanía Sigfúsdóttir, Harpa Heimisdóttir
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marino Thorlacius

Text description provided by the architects. L22, originally designed by Ferdinand Alfreðsson in 1973, underwent a transformative renovation by Atrium Arkitektar.

Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marino Thorlacius
Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Image 7 of 16
© Marino Thorlacius

This renovation included the addition of a 25 m2 extension and the refurbishment of both the dwelling and its surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marino Thorlacius
Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Image 10 of 16
© Marino Thorlacius

Central to the project was the preservation of the internal courtyard's connectivity to the joint spaces of the house, encompassing areas such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room.

Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa
© Marino Thorlacius
Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Image 16 of 16
Floor plan

Additionally, a commitment was made to retain as many of the original architectural elements as possible, while integrating modern family requirements into the design.

Save this picture!
L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade
© Marino Thorlacius

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atrium Arkitektar
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationIceland
Cite: "L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar" 13 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015613/l22-house-atrium-arkitektar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags