L22 House / Atrium Arkitektar

Reykjavík

Iceland

Text description provided by the architects. L22, originally designed by Ferdinand Alfreðsson in 1973, underwent a transformative renovation by Atrium Arkitektar.

This renovation included the addition of a 25 m2 extension and the refurbishment of both the dwelling and its surrounding landscape.

Central to the project was the preservation of the internal courtyard's connectivity to the joint spaces of the house, encompassing areas such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room.

Additionally, a commitment was made to retain as many of the original architectural elements as possible, while integrating modern family requirements into the design.