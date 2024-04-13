Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Kemaris House is nestled in the residential suburb of Kuala Lumpur's Bangsar neighborhood. Commissioned to embody the essence of minimalism while ensuring functionality for a modern family, this Northeast-facing abode ingeniously integrates elements to address the split-level site and combat the relentless tropical sun. Drawing inspiration from the region's climatic challenges, the design harmoniously incorporates brise-soleil louvers and indigenous landscaping to temper the harsh sunlight. Honest materials, celebrated for their intrinsic colors and textures, lend the structure an authentic allure, seamlessly blending with its natural surroundings.

A mesmerizing brimming water bowl and stream meanders along the perimeter, inducing evaporative cooling and fostering an inviting ambiance in the outdoor spaces. Within the confines of the residence, strategic pockets of openness facilitate cross ventilation and illuminate the interiors. The large cantilevered reinforced concrete canopy supported on pilotti not only provides shelter and shade but also sculpts dynamic volumes, inviting courtyards, secluded nooks, and captivating hanging spaces. The branch-like structural beams and soffits echo the purity and integrity of the design ethos.

Glazing encircles the living quarters of the house, offering a floor-to-ceiling visual connection to the lush landscaping while flooding the interiors with natural light. A gallery corridor with suspended shelves, unifying functionality with aesthetic appeal. Natural stone floor finish offers refreshing coolness enhancing the sensory experience of traversing the home. A slender steel suspended staircase is the sculpture that imparts a sense of weightlessness, further amplifying the space's airy ambiance.

Kemaris House transcends mere architecture, emerging as a harmonious fusion of form and function, where every element is meticulously crafted to elevate the human experience within its serene confines.