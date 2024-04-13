Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Malaysia
  Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect

Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect

Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Interior PhotographyKemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Image 3 of 22Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Exterior Photography, WindowsKemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Image 5 of 22Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - More Images+ 17

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© H.LinHo Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Kemaris House is nestled in the residential suburb of Kuala Lumpur's Bangsar neighborhood. Commissioned to embody the essence of minimalism while ensuring functionality for a modern family, this Northeast-facing abode ingeniously integrates elements to address the split-level site and combat the relentless tropical sun. Drawing inspiration from the region's climatic challenges, the design harmoniously incorporates brise-soleil louvers and indigenous landscaping to temper the harsh sunlight. Honest materials, celebrated for their intrinsic colors and textures, lend the structure an authentic allure, seamlessly blending with its natural surroundings.

Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Interior Photography, Lighting, Facade
© H.LinHo Photography
Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Image 15 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© H.LinHo Photography

A mesmerizing brimming water bowl and stream meanders along the perimeter, inducing evaporative cooling and fostering an inviting ambiance in the outdoor spaces. Within the confines of the residence, strategic pockets of openness facilitate cross ventilation and illuminate the interiors. The large cantilevered reinforced concrete canopy supported on pilotti not only provides shelter and shade but also sculpts dynamic volumes, inviting courtyards, secluded nooks, and captivating hanging spaces. The branch-like structural beams and soffits echo the purity and integrity of the design ethos.

Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© H.LinHo Photography
Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Image 11 of 22
© H.LinHo Photography

Glazing encircles the living quarters of the house, offering a floor-to-ceiling visual connection to the lush landscaping while flooding the interiors with natural light. A gallery corridor with suspended shelves, unifying functionality with aesthetic appeal. Natural stone floor finish offers refreshing coolness enhancing the sensory experience of traversing the home. A slender steel suspended staircase is the sculpture that imparts a sense of weightlessness, further amplifying the space's airy ambiance.

Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Interior Photography
© H.LinHo Photography
Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Image 20 of 22
Left Elevation

Kemaris House transcends mere architecture, emerging as a harmonious fusion of form and function, where every element is meticulously crafted to elevate the human experience within its serene confines.

Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© H.LinHo Photography

Project gallery

DRTAN LM Architect
Glass Concrete Brick

Cite: "Kemaris House / DRTAN LM Architect" 13 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

