Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Marine House / Bryant Alsop

Marine House / Bryant Alsop

Save

Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeMarine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, ChairMarine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, WindowsMarine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsMarine House / Bryant Alsop - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Residential Interiors
Australia
  • Project Director: Sarah Bryant
  • Design Team: Tom Minifie
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Jack Lovel

Text description provided by the architects. Marine House represents a moment in time when the world was re-evaluating itself. In late 2020, we were tasked with the project of reimagining a somewhat tired 1980s compact project home into a lockdown and potentially long-term family home for a family of six; we threw ourselves into the romance of all that a bush-inspired yet sophisticated family home could be.

Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair
© Jack Lovel

A private and beautiful, gum-lined setting provides the backdrop and inspiration for a palette of materials that is both relaxed and playful. The existing dwelling had relatively low ceilings and was economically built in its day. This took us down a path where horizontal views took precedence, and longer, lower spaces dominated. A large gabled new wing for children’s bedrooms is linked to the original house by a lower glazed ‘gallery.’ A second ‘gallery’ hall flanks the original building, creating a separate entry to the main bedroom suite. The floor plan has been likened to a ‘pinwheel’ and successfully creates public and private zones and separation for parents and children while also taking advantage of opening up multiple vistas across the site.

Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Image 19 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jack Lovel

Two long hallways are reminiscent of the Owner's childhood memories of louvered beach houses and sleepouts, and contemporary louvered galleries were introduced that bring to life these memories of beach houses for a new generation. Set into solid Blackbutt timber window joinery, the louvered assemblies allow for the house to be opened up at night and to catch the sea breeze.

Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Jack Lovel
Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Image 11 of 19
© Jack Lovel

A separate free-standing Studio speaks to the times also, providing a permanent work space separate from the house. The re-invented house has quickly become a family home where children and parents alike can work and live in distinct spaces and enjoy a creative and free quality of life.

Save this picture!
Marine House / Bryant Alsop - Image 18 of 19
© Jack Lovel

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bryant Alsop
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsAustralia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Marine House / Bryant Alsop" 11 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015492/marine-house-bryant-alsop> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags