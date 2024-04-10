The Headquarters of Council of Engineers / AATTN8A

+ 45

Architect Team: Siwaroj ThepKhun, Pattana Sriapai, Arus Pakakasama, Nattasit Wongbun, Napassawan Limtrakul, Kanokporn Jeeraro, Sasithorn Burong, Alinda Kruba, Napasorn Tunhuimor, Sunithee Buasap, Kanungnit Akarayothin, Nantagan Watcharakraweesin

Architect: ativich / studio + TeamSQ

Electrical & Telecommunications: Pornprasert Techamaytheekul

City: Khet Wang Thonglang

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Council of Engineers HQ stands as a visionary architecture that enhances well-being by seamlessly integrating life, art, and technology. The modern masterpiece covers complex engineering works within and stands on a gigantic green space, features a public park and library to revitalize the city and harmonious blend with all people in the community. The building offers a place for work and learning with an interactive experience, bringing together people to collaborate and explore. The design prioritizes enhancing quality of life, integrating engineering innovations and eco-friendly materials to minimize natural resource consumption and reduce carbon production.

The Council of Engineers is a regulator that controls standards for all engineering professional services in Thailand. The building is envisioned to be a dynamic hub for innovators and individuals alike. It goes beyond the concept of a conventional office building; it aims to be more than just a gathering place for engineers to share knowledge, learn, and contribute to others. Rather, it aspires to be a vibrant node, providing a space for the neighborhood to enrich their lives and foster a sense of community. Moreover, the design was integrated with engineering innovation to achieve well-being and passive minimize energy consumption.

The building was divided into two parts: the lower zone and the upper zone. The lower zone showcases a transformation of Thai modern architecture and gigantic green terrain for the public. The façade has vertical and horizontal patterns, serving as a sun shading device for the office area. The upper zone exhibits a sculptural form of hidden engineering technology within a perforated aluminum façade, which not only reduces energy consumption but also defines functional areas with minimal natural light requirements. The roof garden serves as a transitional space between the lower and upper zones, effectively mitigating urban heat island effects.

Engineering Innovations was integrated into all building's design, the structure demonstrates capabilities of civil engineers by extending up to 16 meters without the need for columns. The air conditioning system is designed to be energy-efficient, saving 40% by use of a 2-temperature cold water system. The building also incorporates sustainable practices, such as reusing indoor water for plant irrigation and employing a natural garden for water treatment. A robotic parking system enhances efficiency, while a transparent display disseminates important information. The recycled material was applied to more than 20 % of the interior and landscape.

Timeless Architecture for today and for tomorrow and sharing for our future was represented by architectural design and redesigned to optimize its space utilization. The building has been meticulously designed with a focus on enhancing the quality of life for both the organization and the surrounding communities. Every detail, both inside and outside, has been carefully considered to create a positive and efficient working environment. and we aim to reduce car usage within the building. An automatic parking system is being implemented to prevent traffic congestion inside the building, reduce pollution, and create a safer environment for the community.

The Council of Engineers envisions an innovative architectural project fostering community and societal advancement. It prioritizes accessible public spaces, inviting collaboration with neighbors and educational institutions. Beyond engineering, the project welcomes external organizations to contribute to diverse professional development. The commitment to preserving urban aesthetics ensures seamless integration with the environment, creating a symbol of thoughtful and sustainable architecture.