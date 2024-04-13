reworks120 Eyewear Shop / RVMN

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the corner of a narrow alleyway in Garosu-gil, Sinsa-dong, "reworks120" sets itself apart as a premium eyewear shop, aiming to differentiate itself from traditional eyewear shops. With its long-established presence, it needed a change in brand image and space. Starting from the essence of the brand, we focused on the question of how consumers could fully experience "reworks120" during their extended stays, concentrating on the unique experiences that only offline road shops can provide.

Choosing eyewear takes time-considering factors like face shape, preferred brands, current eye conditions, and desired needs. We focused on the act of choosing glasses tailored to oneself, fostering communication until the moment customers leave the store. We narrate the space through the concept of "Wearable volume." Amidst a confined space centered around a single mass, we encompass all activities—selecting glasses, consulting, and relaxing—to heighten the space's concentration. It has two large windows, allowing easy visibility from the outside. We endowed the space with character in this single mass, making "reworks120" recognizable even from a distance. The store, divided into 1st and 2nd floors, maintains the existing 2nd-floor, while we transformed the 1st-floor space into a transitional space and the face of the store. The layout of the space is display walls along the existing walls and a central table. That's so simple. Within this simplicity lies diversity.

The character-filled form arouses curiosity about the store through the external windows. Upon entering, consumers naturally flow in, guided by rounded walls, and explore, eventually being led upstairs. The centrally placed table, refined amidst the rough concrete of the architecture, firmly anchors the space with its 'diagonal line' language. The two masses meeting the floor at an angle, along with the diagonal pillars, exude stability within an unstable form. Within this framework, various masses, large and small, combine, utilizing blue color points and employing a variety of materials like wood, metal, and acrylic to alleviate monotony.

In contrast, the walls, like cozy curtains within cold concrete walls, encase the space in rounded forms. Overall, warm ivory-colored special paint softens the linear language, accentuating forms through contrast and alleviating the somewhat chilly mood. Thus, within the alleyways of Garosu-gil, "reworks120" leaves a lasting impression, offering a changed brand image to existing customers and a distinctive presence to newcomers.