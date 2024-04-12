A Water Sanctuary at Palazzo Reale Crafted by GROHE SPA During Milan Design Week 2024

With over 30,000 visitors, the GROHE SPA installation at the Pinacoteca di Brera during Milan Design Week 2023 left a lasting impression, eventually receiving the Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’ award. Building on this success, GROHE is returning for Milan Design Week 2024 with an immersive experience in one of Milan’s most prestigious locations: the Palazzo Reale. The former royal palace near the Duomo serves as a cultural nexus and is home to international art exhibitions, making it the ideal scenery for its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA and the celebration of the revitalizing power of water.

From April 16-21, the courtyard of Milan’s historic Palazzo Reale will transform into an exhibition space. Conceived by the in-house LIXIL Global Design and Brand Identity team, the installation pays tribute to the history of the building by evoking its past and interweaving it with the contemporary GROHE SPA "Salus per aquam" (Latin for "Health through Water") concept.

A Sanctuary at the Heart of Milan

Crafting a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Milan, the immersive experience based on "Aquatectures" fuses water and architecture. The visitors will be taken through four spaces embodying the essence of the sub-brand and its carefully curated bathroom solutions. The experience should underscore the significance and importance of water in architecture and the health and well-being benefits this infusion can bring.

"Each ‘Aquatecture’ represents one of the four tiers that bring GROHE SPA to life. From tier one the most exclusive and customizable solution utilizing 3D metal-printing to create bespoke 1 of 1 designs, to luxury material collaborations and trend-setting colors, materials and finishes," explains Patrick Speck, Leader, LIXIL Global Design EMENA.

GROHE SPA Aqua Talks

Accompanying the metamorphosis of Palazzo Reale, GROHE SPA will also host "Aqua Talks," comprising a captivating series of discussions where the interplay between water, architecture, and well-being is explored by renowned architects and leading designers. Discussing the pivotal role of architecture and brands in creating holistic, tailored spaces that cater to individual preferences, the speakers will present projects and ideas that seamlessly integrate wellness into our homes and communities.

"We are proud to be a part of Milan Design Week once again. This occasion offers us an ideal platform for meaningful engagement and exchange with architects and designers, fostering mutual inspiration. Our objective transcends a mere product presentation; rather, we aspire to cultivate a holistic experience that underlines the essence of GROHE SPA: the belief that water is the source of vital energy," says Karl Lennon, Leader GROHE SPA, LIXIL EMENA.

Visit the exhibition during Milan Design Week 2024 at the Palazzo Reale, from 16-21 April. The "Aqua Talks" will take place during three days: Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17 at 5-6 pm CET; and Friday, April 19 at 11am – 12pm at the Cortile D’Onore, Palazzo Reale. Register here.