Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos

+ 28

Clinic, Refurbishment • Brasília, Brazil Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Julia Totoli

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Erêlab , Gosteel

Lead Architects: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho e Matheus Seco.

Coordination: Bárbara Neumann

Design Team: Luciana Ribeiro, Victor Machado

Construction: BR Infinite

Landscape: Mariana Siqueira

Lighting Design: Dessine

Pediatric Toys : Erelab

Metallic Mesh : Gosteel

Project Year: 2020/2021

Construction : 18 months

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project of Clinic Pupila, one of the most beautiful initiatives we have ever been a part of, adapted an existing building to house a social center for psychological assistance and collective education, dedicated to the care and development of vulnerable children and their families.

We created an external "skin" of perforated metal sheets that surrounds the building, with the aim of not altering the structure of the building, maintaining the frames and intervening punctually in the existing exterior. This layer not only provides essential privacy for internal activities but also plays a crucial role in thermal control, ensuring comfort for the activities carried out inside.

The external metal structure fixed to the existing building not only preserves the original shape of the lot but also serves as a base for metal trays with different degrees of perforation, optimizing the entry of natural light, and creating an internal environment more adapted to its functions.

Inside, the space was designed to meet the regulations and specific needs of the clinic, with 14 consulting rooms, group and online therapy rooms, classrooms, and common areas with characteristics of squares, where Erelab toys were integrated into waiting areas.