World
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyPupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, SteelPupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Clinic, Refurbishment
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julia Totoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Erêlab, Gosteel
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho e Matheus Seco.
  • Coordination: Bárbara Neumann
  • Design Team: Luciana Ribeiro, Victor Machado
  • Construction: BR Infinite
  • Landscape: Mariana Siqueira
  • Lighting Design: Dessine
  • Pediatric Toys : Erelab
  • Metallic Mesh : Gosteel
  • Project Year: 2020/2021
  • Construction : 18 months
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Julia Totoli

Text description provided by the architects. The project of Clinic Pupila, one of the most beautiful initiatives we have ever been a part of, adapted an existing building to house a social center for psychological assistance and collective education, dedicated to the care and development of vulnerable children and their families.

Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Julia Totoli
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 33 of 33
Isometric

We created an external "skin" of perforated metal sheets that surrounds the building, with the aim of not altering the structure of the building, maintaining the frames and intervening punctually in the existing exterior. This layer not only provides essential privacy for internal activities but also plays a crucial role in thermal control, ensuring comfort for the activities carried out inside.

Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 8 of 33
© Julia Totoli
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Steel
© Julia Totoli

The external metal structure fixed to the existing building not only preserves the original shape of the lot but also serves as a base for metal trays with different degrees of perforation, optimizing the entry of natural light, and creating an internal environment more adapted to its functions.

Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Julia Totoli
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Julia Totoli
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Image 31 of 33
Ground floor plan
Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Julia Totoli

Inside, the space was designed to meet the regulations and specific needs of the clinic, with 14 consulting rooms, group and online therapy rooms, classrooms, and common areas with characteristics of squares, where Erelab toys were integrated into waiting areas.

Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Julia Totoli

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, Brazil

About this office
BLOCO Arquitetos
Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicRefurbishmentBrazil

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Pupila Clinic / BLOCO Arquitetos" [Clínica Pupila / BLOCO Arquitetos] 08 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015299/pupila-clinic-bloco-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

