  Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture

Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture

Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Image 2 of 17Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, WoodLanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, WindowsLanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Detail
East Launceston, Australia
Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Anjie Blair

Text description provided by the architects. Located in East Launceston, Tasmania, sits a Federation house built in 1914; it is home to a family of three. The home had lovely character and charm, but the interiors were internalized and lacked a connection to the backyard. The design approach removes a tired lean-to, making way for a new kitchen/dining extension that focuses out onto a new courtyard and backyard beyond. The internal floor plan has been rationalized to simplify movement through the home and to incorporate an ensuite and laundry within the existing footprint.

Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Anjie Blair
Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Image 14 of 17
Floor Plan
Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Anjie Blair

The new works draw light deeper into the home and offer multiple places to sit in the sun. A garden and terraced courtyard allows for a soft connection between the inside and outside and subtly negotiates a significant level change between inside and out.

Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet
© Anjie Blair
Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows
© Anjie Blair
Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Image 16 of 17
Section
Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Anjie Blair

The new addition is modest in size and references the federation details and finesse through a modern interpretation. Archways of the existing verandah are reinterpreted in vaulted dining ceilings and external shade structures. These subtle curves are further referenced throughout the plan via a sweeping curved bathroom shower and a new transition between existing sitting and living rooms.  The outcome is a playful celebration of a humble federation home.

Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood
© Anjie Blair

Project gallery

Licht Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailAustralia
Cite: "Lanoma Residence / Licht Architecture" 05 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015296/lanoma-residence-licht-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

