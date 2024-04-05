Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save

New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Exterior PhotographyNew Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeNew Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, WindowsNew Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Interior PhotographyNew Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Science Center
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 7 of 28
© Ray Truter Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Client brief called for the design of a new Science Centre for Nelson Mandela University and accommodating a new 150-seater digital planetarium installation. At the onset – the decision was taken to set the building back from the main arterial movement route on the eastern edge, thereby creating a public plaza and gathering space. The building's eastern edge along this plaza is then further extended as a landscape onto the public realm, thus creating a ‘living edge,’ allowing visitors to circulate both vertically and horizontally within a multi-leveled terrace.

New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ray Truter Photography
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 17 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Exterior Photography
© Ray Truter Photography
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Ray Truter Photography
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 26 of 28
Section - BB

The building is conceptualized as a multi-layered pavilion, allowing for maximum spatial flexibility while capturing the notion of science in academia.  The main spatial components include the planetarium Dome, which creates the main focal and formal element within the composition.

New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Windows
© Ray Truter Photography
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 18 of 28
Plan - First floor
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ray Truter Photography

This is placed off-axis on the plan as a datum within the double-volume foyer, which invites visitors on a journey prior to entering the Dome and further allows them to experience the building in a 3-dimensional manner. Lecture venues and auxiliary spaces complement the main exhibition area. The dome structure itself is a composite layer of steel and concrete with a specialized digital installation within.

New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 13 of 28
© Ray Truter Photography
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 25 of 28
Section - AA
New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 14 of 28
© Ray Truter Photography

The choice of materiality was dictated by both a contemporary aesthetic in line with client requirements and consideration for maintenance due to proximity to the ocean and general public use. Careful consideration for landscaping forms an integral part of the eastern ‘living’ edge in turn creating a soft, layered environment for users and visitors to engage with the building and adjacent public space. The building aims to create a modern academic and research environment while showcasing the University’s aspiration towards the advancement of open science.   

New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International - Image 6 of 28
© Ray Truter Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Click to open map
About this office
SVA International
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerSouth Africa
Cite: "New Science Centre - Nelson Mandela University (NMU) / SVA International" 05 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015282/new-science-centre-nelson-mandela-university-nmu-sva-international> ISSN 0719-8884

