Sustainability in Daily Life: Electrolux EcoLine Hub at Fuorisalone 2024 Blends Education and Inspiration

In the heart of Milan's green quarter, Portanuova, Electrolux is introducing an innovative initiative. From April 16th to 21st, the Electrolux EcoLine Hub at Fuorisalone 2024 emerges as a unique space where education meets inspiration.

More than a mere exhibition, the Electrolux EcoLine Hub offers a fully immersive experience designed to enlighten visitors on the simplicity and significance of practices that can help them live more sustainably at home. Through this initiative, Electrolux aims to stimulate a broader dialogue on the topic. The Electrolux EcoLine Hub also includes an exhibition of products that are part of the Electrolux EcoLine range, which is a selection of the brand's most energy-efficient kitchen and laundry appliances, designed to help users make better choices.

Architectural Harmony with Nature

The choice of location for the Electrolux EcoLine Hub is as strategic as it is symbolic. Nestled within the Biblioteca degli Alberi, Milan's vibrant green heart, the hub serves as a beacon of urban regeneration and architectural innovation. Electrolux's installation takes the form of a large parallelepiped, mirroring its surroundings and embodying the concept of reduced environmental impact. This thoughtful design not only reduces the structure's carbon footprint but also serves as a visual magnet, attracting passersby to explore the possibilities of more sustainable living.

Upon stepping inside the Hub, visitors find themselves in a space that replicates a modern home. Every element, from the Scandinavian-inspired furniture to the latest in appliances from the Electrolux EcoLine selection featuring some of the most energy-efficient kitchen and laundry appliances reflects Electrolux's ambition towards sustainability. This setup provides a practical view of how design and technology can merge to forge living spaces that are aesthetically pleasing and encourage awareness around more sustainable habits.

Innovative Solutions for Everyday Life

The Electrolux EcoLine Hub is divided into two main sections: Taste and Garment Care. In the Taste area, visitors can interact with Electrolux's latest kitchen innovations, such as the 800 Steamboost steam oven, the 700 SenseBoil induction hob with the brand new SaphirMatt glass, the 800 SprayZone dishwasher and the 700 GreenZone fridge freezer. These appliances illustrate how the latest innovations can elevate cooking experiences by incorporating features that support more efficient usage.

Meanwhile, the Garment Care area introduces visitors to the latest in Electrolux’s laundry technology, including washing machines with a special filter to help capture microplastic fibers. Electrolux's design philosophy extends beyond aesthetics to embrace user experience, marrying physical and digital interfaces that help simplify and enhance the interaction with appliances. Innovations like the SmartSelect interface in washing machines adjust cycle settings based on user needs for increased energy efficiency, while SensiCare+ technology and the SmartSave feature in dryers exemplify the brand's approach to more cost-effective garment care.

Engagement Beyond the Exhibit

The Electrolux EcoLine Hub offers more than just a display; it is designed to be a learning experience. Visitors have the chance to discover and engage with a range of topics related to more sustainable living. The aim is to provide insights and spark discussions on sustainability that everyone can think about applying in their daily lives.

Additionally, Electrolux enhances the experience by partnering with Erion WEEE and incorporating AWorld's gamification app. This collaboration introduces a fun way to learn about sustainability and provides a convenient spot for recycling small electronics responsibly.

The projection of "Materia Viva," a docufilm produced in collaboration with Libero Produzioni, serves as a powerful tool for raising awareness about sustainability, the circular economy, and the importance of electronic waste recycling. Through a pop culture lens, the film engages and educates, promoting a shift towards more sustainable habits and practices.

A Vision for the Future

The Electrolux EcoLine Hub encourages us to think about sustainability in our daily lives. It showcases how we can all start conversations and think more critically about our environmental impact. This exhibition isn't claiming to change the world alone, but it hopes to inspire attendees to reflect on their choices and their effects on the environment.

As visitors leave the Biblioteca degli Alberi, where the Electrolux EcoLine Hub is hosted, the aim is for them to feel motivated to consider how the principles of sustainability might fit into their own lives, without suggesting that the exhibit itself provides all the answers for a more sustainable future.