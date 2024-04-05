Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Frame House / OFIS Architects

Frame House / OFIS Architects

Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 2 of 30Frame House / OFIS Architects - FacadeFrame House / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomFrame House / OFIS Architects - Image 5 of 30Frame House / OFIS Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ljubljana, Slovenia
  • Architects: OFIS Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  215
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomaz Gregoric
  • Lead Architects: Rok Oman, Špela Videčnik
  • Project Team: Andrej Gregorič, Janez Martinčič,, Matej Krajnc, Matej Brus, Giulia Sgrò, Agnese Nascimben, Gencer İşlekter
  • City: Ljubljana
  • Country: Slovenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Frame House / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tomaz Gregoric

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the suburbs near Ljubljana city center, surrounded mostly by single houses and a busy road. Clients asked for a 3-bedroom house not exceeding 200m2 and would contain a large living and guest bedroom/study. They also asked for a carport, bike, and garden storage next to the entry. Since there was an existing old garden on the plot, the house is located in a way that would keep most of the existing lawn and trees but also have a paved area by the entrance where kids could play or roller-skate.

Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 2 of 30
© Tomaz Gregoric
Frame House / OFIS Architects - Facade
© Tomaz Gregoric
Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 8 of 30
© Tomaz Gregoric

The covered carport became the main feature of the project, creating a sort of canopy that highlights the main entrance to the house. Functionally this is an area that protects the cars but also represents a playground where kids can play in bad weather.

Frame House / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tomaz Gregoric
Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 20 of 30
Plan - Settlement

A tree was planted under the canopy as an accent of the entrance area. Visually canopy, storage, and house create a united volume with uniform skin that is assembled with red brick tiles that cover vertical and inclined planes and create a perforated lace structure in front of service rooms. The enclosed façade and canopy also make acoustic isolation from the busy road and intimacy to the interior of the house.

Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 5 of 30
© Tomaz Gregoric
Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 16 of 30
© Tomaz Gregoric

The garden façade as the opposite is flat and simple with large shaded windows that allow the southern sun to enter the interior. Large windows connect the interior with the garden. Interior of the house is simple and functional. Spaces are optimized and offer many rooms and services inside a small area. Some areas combine double functions, such as stairs that also create bookshelves, study room has a folded king-size bed that functions as a guest bedroom. 

Frame House / OFIS Architects - Image 10 of 30
© Tomaz Gregoric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovenia
