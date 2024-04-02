Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice

Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo

Text description provided by the architects. Design studio Practice, which is active in various areas such as architecture, interior design, and object, designed the second flagship store of Hatching Room. It is located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo
Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography, Closet
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo
Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo

Considering the characteristics of the fashion brand that releases new clothes every season, we have built a ceiling system that can be variably hung or moved. In order for the brand to hang clothes freely on its own and change the space composition, a metal grid structure was installed on the concrete exposed ceiling, and a movable prefabricated hanger was designed.

Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography, Closet
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo
Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Image 15 of 23
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo

The space is largely divided into three spaces. The space was composed of 1) a main display space for hanging clothes, 2) a space that combines a counter, a dressing room, and a waiting space, and  3) a warehouse space to store inventory.

Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography, Closet
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo

The mood of the space was intended to reveal the brand's identity by revealing the traces of the existing concrete of the building and finishing with contrasting metal.

Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice - Interior Photography, Closet
© Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo

Project location

Address:1f, 33 Seongsuil-ro 6-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Materials

SteelConcrete

Cite: "Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice" 02 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015185/hatchingroom-flagship-store-in-seongsu-studiopractice> ISSN 0719-8884

