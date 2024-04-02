Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. Design studio Practice, which is active in various areas such as architecture, interior design, and object, designed the second flagship store of Hatching Room. It is located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

Considering the characteristics of the fashion brand that releases new clothes every season, we have built a ceiling system that can be variably hung or moved. In order for the brand to hang clothes freely on its own and change the space composition, a metal grid structure was installed on the concrete exposed ceiling, and a movable prefabricated hanger was designed.

The space is largely divided into three spaces. The space was composed of 1) a main display space for hanging clothes, 2) a space that combines a counter, a dressing room, and a waiting space, and 3) a warehouse space to store inventory.

The mood of the space was intended to reveal the brand's identity by revealing the traces of the existing concrete of the building and finishing with contrasting metal.