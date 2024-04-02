Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio

Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsHuang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadeHuang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior PhotographyHuang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsHuang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Taiwan
  • Architects: ZHUI Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Millspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arastone, Audo, Desalto, HAY, Nychair X
  • Lead Architects: Chun-yu Chen, Yu-li Peng
  • Collaborators: SHJS.Design
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. In the rapid development process of urbanization in towns and cities, there is often a lack of proper urban planning. In my childhood memories, the impression of that area was rows of tightly built houses with minimal separation between them and only a mini drainage ditch serving as a fire lane in the rear.

Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Studio Millspace
Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Studio Millspace

Nearby, there was a large drain filled with domestic water, and if a window was opened at the back of the house, an indescribable odor would permeate. Due to the close proximity of the buildings, the natural light at the back of the houses was also poor. Therefore, upon entering the house, my immediate concern was how to address these challenges that haunted my childhood memories.

Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Millspace
Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Image 18 of 18
Plans
Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Studio Millspace

In the old town where parking was relatively difficult, the unwritten rule of "first come, first served" had become deeply ingrained. As a result, we removed the unsuitable walls that encroached upon the street layout to create parking spaces. Simultaneously, we introduced light into the interior, sealing off doors and windows facing the fire lane at the rear. We transformed the space by creating a courtyard, solving both lighting and odor issues. The opening of the courtyard allowed sunlight and rain to fall on the planted deciduous shrubs, creating an environment that could be sensed even indoors.

Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace
Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Studio Millspace

The overall design plan aimed to reduce the oppressive feeling of physical walls and ceiling-high cabinets, providing storage functionality while adapting to the spatial needs of different life stages.

Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Studio Millspace

Cite: "Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio" 02 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015183/huangs-home-zhui-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

