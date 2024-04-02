Huang's Home / ZHUI Design Studio

+ 13

Residential Architecture, Houses • Taiwan Architects: ZHUI Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 165 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Studio Millspace

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arastone , Audo , Desalto , HAY , Nychair X

Lead Architects: Chun-yu Chen, Yu-li Peng

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the rapid development process of urbanization in towns and cities, there is often a lack of proper urban planning. In my childhood memories, the impression of that area was rows of tightly built houses with minimal separation between them and only a mini drainage ditch serving as a fire lane in the rear.

Nearby, there was a large drain filled with domestic water, and if a window was opened at the back of the house, an indescribable odor would permeate. Due to the close proximity of the buildings, the natural light at the back of the houses was also poor. Therefore, upon entering the house, my immediate concern was how to address these challenges that haunted my childhood memories.

In the old town where parking was relatively difficult, the unwritten rule of "first come, first served" had become deeply ingrained. As a result, we removed the unsuitable walls that encroached upon the street layout to create parking spaces. Simultaneously, we introduced light into the interior, sealing off doors and windows facing the fire lane at the rear. We transformed the space by creating a courtyard, solving both lighting and odor issues. The opening of the courtyard allowed sunlight and rain to fall on the planted deciduous shrubs, creating an environment that could be sensed even indoors.

The overall design plan aimed to reduce the oppressive feeling of physical walls and ceiling-high cabinets, providing storage functionality while adapting to the spatial needs of different life stages.