World
  5. Kafeterija / Kidz Studio

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamKafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, ChairKafeterija / Kidz Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, FacadeKafeterija / Kidz Studio - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop
Beograd, Serbia
  • Architects: Kidz Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flux, MITEA LIGHTING
  • Lead Architects: Egor Bogomolov, Ruben Movsisian
  • Construction: Flux
  • Architect: Artem Lebedev
  • Visualizations: Tatiana Kurochkina
  • City: Beograd
  • Country: Serbia
Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. Kafeterija, a well-known Serbian coffee shop chain, became a place of inspiration and creativity for the architects of KIDZ studio. Using the coffee shop as an alternative to a home office, the KIDZ team often worked within its cozy walls during the year, continuing to develop new concepts for their projects.

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Ilya Ivanov
Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Ilya Ivanov
Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair, Windows
© Ilya Ivanov

The collaboration between KIDZ and the Kafeterija began with the question, "Can we work not only in the Kafeterija but also together with it?" The first meeting, held in July 2023, kicked off the project. The studio was asked to maximize its vision of the ideal guest space. Analyzing the locations of the Kafeterija, KIDZ captured the spirit of the workshop, where each product is unique and the interiors have an emphasis on craftsmanship and natural materials.

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Image 17 of 17
Axo

The future coffee house found its home in a historic building with brick walls and stained glass windows, where before there was a local bar. To create a true workshop, the first order of business was to whitewash the walls and engineer in the open. This is the base on which the attributes of a coffee shop - a bar counter, and seats for visitors - were later added.

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Ilya Ivanov
Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ilya Ivanov

Many objects in the room were assembled from what was found during the dismantling and construction process: for example, the counter and benches are made of several types of wood overlaid on each other using a patchwork technique. The lighting solution, made using scaffolding and metal pipe clamps, not only adds to the design features but also solves the practical problem of masking the electrical cables. The use of facade tiles on the terrace added a clean and tidy feel to the space, creating a sense of unity with the surroundings.

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Ilya Ivanov
Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Ilya Ivanov
Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Ilya Ivanov

During the renovation process, elements of the original architecture were also discovered and restored, including a wooden door and a facade stained glass window, preserving the look of the building. The result of the studio's work is a space that combines respect for tradition and modern design solutions, reflecting Kafeterija's philosophy as a place where everyone can find something to suit their taste in an atmosphere of creativity and craftsmanship.

Kafeterija / Kidz Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ilya Ivanov

Project location

Address:Jove Ilića 74, Beograd 11000, Serbia

Kidz Studio
