Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab

Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab

Save

Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeChai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairChai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Interior Photography, WindowsChai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Image 5 of 27Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Detail
South Korea
  • Architects: ARCHITECTS BAN, Fluxys Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2422
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hansuk Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Durastack, Eagon
  • Lead Architects: Ilhun Park
  • Design Team: Seungjun Park, Hanjin Jeong
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Image 9 of 27
© Hansuk Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture with creative space and change- The project is an advertising company office building in the site on the back road of Hakdong-ro, Gangnam-gu, and the biggest goal is to differentiate the building as a creative space from surrounding rental buildings that seek an economical floor area ratio.

Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© Hansuk Kim
Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Image 25 of 27
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Image 5 of 27
© Hansuk Kim

We thought about how to contain the city and nature within the limited scale of the site. This is because, in order to meet the requirements of the client who values individual creativity, easy access to various external spaces in an open office space will be the key to enhancing the creativity of employees in a dense city. The various external spaces that are arranged allow the city and nature to be naturally connected between the members of the building and allow the limited internal space to continue to expand. It is hoped that the internal and external spaces create a creative work environment and meet the diversity of workspaces that change with the times.

Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows
© Hansuk Kim
Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Image 14 of 27
© Hansuk Kim

The power of simplicity in new things- The surrounding buildings near the site are composed of old and new buildings. Thus, a lot of diversity has been aggregated, making it difficult to differentiate. We wanted the entire building to be perceived as a single object with the margins of the facade and the restrained proportions of the building amidst the flood of diversity. It is designed to have a city landscape that harmonizes with the surroundings through a simple but neat elevation.

Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Hansuk Kim
Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Image 27 of 27
Section

Five yards (hierarchy of external space)- The external spaces have a hierarchy of publicness by going up vertically. The lower floors are opened as much as possible for visitors to the office building, and spaces for work and employee rest are provided toward the top floors. It is intended to differentiate the nature and openness of the external spaces according to the hierarchy of circulation. The planned external spaces will connect the interior of the building and the city, and it goes beyond simply being a business facility and becomes a major component of the city that communicates with the surrounding context.

Save this picture!
Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hansuk Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARCHITECTS BAN
Office
Fluxys Lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsDetailSouth Korea
Cite: "Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab" 30 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015086/chai-communication-office-building-architects-ban-plus-fluxys-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags