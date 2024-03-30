Chai Communication Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN + Fluxys Lab

+ 22

Design Team: Seungjun Park, Hanjin Jeong

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture with creative space and change- The project is an advertising company office building in the site on the back road of Hakdong-ro, Gangnam-gu, and the biggest goal is to differentiate the building as a creative space from surrounding rental buildings that seek an economical floor area ratio.

We thought about how to contain the city and nature within the limited scale of the site. This is because, in order to meet the requirements of the client who values individual creativity, easy access to various external spaces in an open office space will be the key to enhancing the creativity of employees in a dense city. The various external spaces that are arranged allow the city and nature to be naturally connected between the members of the building and allow the limited internal space to continue to expand. It is hoped that the internal and external spaces create a creative work environment and meet the diversity of workspaces that change with the times.

The power of simplicity in new things- The surrounding buildings near the site are composed of old and new buildings. Thus, a lot of diversity has been aggregated, making it difficult to differentiate. We wanted the entire building to be perceived as a single object with the margins of the facade and the restrained proportions of the building amidst the flood of diversity. It is designed to have a city landscape that harmonizes with the surroundings through a simple but neat elevation.

Five yards (hierarchy of external space)- The external spaces have a hierarchy of publicness by going up vertically. The lower floors are opened as much as possible for visitors to the office building, and spaces for work and employee rest are provided toward the top floors. It is intended to differentiate the nature and openness of the external spaces according to the hierarchy of circulation. The planned external spaces will connect the interior of the building and the city, and it goes beyond simply being a business facility and becomes a major component of the city that communicates with the surrounding context.