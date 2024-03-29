Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio

nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facadenok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chairnok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrailnok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Image 5 of 22nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: orosy studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The brand Nok originated from special memories of eating out that were difficult to enjoy as a child, especially the meat grilling culture that has an important meaning in Korean life.

nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Yongjoon Choi
nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan
nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Image 5 of 22
© Yongjoon Choi

We hope it will be a place where you can chat with each other while grilling melted meat, eat delicious food with family, friends, and colleagues, and create unforgettable moments.

nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

Retro design elements were reinterpreted using modern materials, and the briquette brazier table was also reinterpreted in a modern form. In addition to tables and chairs, furniture, props, etc., were all produced exclusively for “Nok,” a high-density brand.

nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:11 Dasan-ro 21-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
orosy studio
