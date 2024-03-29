nok, 錄 Restaurant / orosy studio

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The brand Nok originated from special memories of eating out that were difficult to enjoy as a child, especially the meat grilling culture that has an important meaning in Korean life.

We hope it will be a place where you can chat with each other while grilling melted meat, eat delicious food with family, friends, and colleagues, and create unforgettable moments.

Retro design elements were reinterpreted using modern materials, and the briquette brazier table was also reinterpreted in a modern form. In addition to tables and chairs, furniture, props, etc., were all produced exclusively for “Nok,” a high-density brand.