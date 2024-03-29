Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN

+ 18

Office Buildings • South Korea Architects: ARCHITECTS BAN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Kidon Kwon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Durastack , Eagon , Luxteel

Lead Architect: Ilhun Park

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Design elements and cognition from the Yeonnam-dong Forest Trail- The office building is located on a side road inside a block that does not directly face the Yeonnam-dong Forest Trail, but its front faces the alley leading into the side road. Taking advantage of this, we plan a building that communicates with the forest trail in a location that maximizes direct access to the forest trail.

To create a rental space suitable for the client's office building and Yeonnam-dong, the maximum area of the site was calculated, and laws and guidelines for residential areas were reflected. The plan's main focus was how to solve the stepped mass design.

The facade and structural modules are created at equal intervals within legal sunlight limits, and the building's facade is created with a repeated pattern of opening and closing. The opening rules of the exterior walls of the building, and the external balcony and terrace areas are planned to make it easy to face each other from inside and outside the Yeonnam-dong Forest Trail. As a result, the view and environment inside the architectural space are pleasant, and the inflow from the forest trail into the building is maximized.