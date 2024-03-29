Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN

Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Interior Photography, Chair
Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
South Korea
  • Architects: ARCHITECTS BAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kidon Kwon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Durastack, Eagon, Luxteel
  • Lead Architect: Ilhun Park
Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kidon Kwon

Text description provided by the architects. Design elements and cognition from the Yeonnam-dong Forest Trail- The office building is located on a side road inside a block that does not directly face the Yeonnam-dong Forest Trail, but its front faces the alley leading into the side road. Taking advantage of this, we plan a building that communicates with the forest trail in a location that maximizes direct access to the forest trail.

Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kidon Kwon
Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Image 18 of 23
Plan - First and second floor

To create a rental space suitable for the client's office building and Yeonnam-dong, the maximum area of the site was calculated, and laws and guidelines for residential areas were reflected. The plan's main focus was how to solve the stepped mass design.

Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Image 7 of 23
© Kidon Kwon
Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Image 22 of 23
Elevation

The facade and structural modules are created at equal intervals within legal sunlight limits, and the building's facade is created with a repeated pattern of opening and closing. The opening rules of the exterior walls of the building, and the external balcony and terrace areas are planned to make it easy to face each other from inside and outside the Yeonnam-dong Forest Trail. As a result, the view and environment inside the architectural space are pleasant, and the inflow from the forest trail into the building is maximized.

Intec Office Building / ARCHITECTS BAN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kidon Kwon

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

ARCHITECTS BAN
