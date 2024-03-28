Ritratana Office Building / Urban Praxis

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. Context - The Ritratana Building B is conceived as an urban hub aimed at revitalizing the densely populated residential area around the "Ramkamhaeng-Rama9 Intersection," featuring collective workspaces and communal areas. This neighbourhood is characterized by the rapid increase of high-rise residential buildings without support facilities, largely due to the recent expansion of the MRT (Metropolitan Rail Transit) orange line.

2 Buildings 2 Era - The original Ritratana building, constructed 30 years ago, stands as an eight-story testament to the preceding generation. The heirs, representing a new era, seeks to develop an adjacent plot of narrow land into Tower B. The design of Tower B is distinct yet intentionally linked to its predecessor through architectural facade, honouring the pride and success of the previous generation’s building. Reflecting the modern values of the current generation, the owner envisions Tower B as a glass structure with a unique identity. The name "Ritratana," derived from Sanskrit, translates to "power" (Rit) and "gemstone" (Ratana), the design proposes as prominent gemstone-inspired facets adorning the building's facade corners.

Street & Workplace - Situated in one of Bangkok's most congested areas, with the arrival of the new MRT, the building’s main accessibility will be pedestrian. As such, the ground floor serves as a public space within this compact compound, supplemented by underground parking. The main staircase, designed as an exterior street elevation, features elevated greenery, guiding occupants to their workplaces. Each floor offers communal gathering spaces with plenty of natural light and outdoor views, facilitated by large north-facing curtain wall facades that maximizes daylight with minimum heat. The well-being of the workplace exceeds standard requirements, contributing to the building's potential role as a privately owned public space for the surrounding community.