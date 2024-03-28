Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. South Korea
  5. SUKSAN Café / MTT

SUKSAN Café / MTT

Save

SUKSAN Café / MTT - Exterior PhotographySUKSAN Café / MTT - Exterior PhotographySUKSAN Café / MTT - Interior Photography, KitchenSUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 20 of 39SUKSAN Café / MTT - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
Mokpo-si, South Korea
  • Senior Designer: Kim Sang Hoon
  • Spatial Designers: Kwon Myeong-gi, Sung Eui-jin
  • Detailed Design: ppuri Architect
  • City: Mokpo-si
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 16 of 39
© Choi Young Joon

Sea, island, wind, forest, and people. One cold winter day, I stood atop the rocky mountain filled with boulders and watched the sunset over the West Sea. The sun setting amidst the slow but bustling harbor and the peacefully drifting islands created a unique emotion that could only be felt here on the rocky mountain. Contrary to the cold weather, it seemed as though the warmth and abundance of the sea were being transferred to the mountain, sparking the beginning of this project.

Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 4 of 39
© Choi Young Joon
Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 39 of 39
Axo Plan
Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 14 of 39
© Choi Young Joon
Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 21 of 39
© Choi Young Joon

Sea, island, wind, forest, and people. "Beauty is something one discovers" is a phrase I like. The process of creating SUKSAN was about rediscovering and gathering the forgotten fragments of nature. We infused a bit of warmth into the rocky mountain, overlooked by people, to craft a space where one could sense the endless expanse of the sea, the restless winds, and the life force of drifting islands. Even amidst the scent of the sea and the rugged rocks, we planted trees with the hope of seeing flowers bloom. And we decided to keep the original name of this rocky mountain, naming the architecture SUKSAN.

Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Exterior Photography
© Choi Young Joon
Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 30 of 39
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Choi Young Joon

While nothing was unintended, everything was hoped to be a true reflection of nature. Through SUKSAN, we hope to experience the nature of Mokpo fully and for people to also become a part of nature, breathing in harmony together."

Save this picture!
SUKSAN Café / MTT - Image 20 of 39
© Choi Young Joon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Goha-daero, Mokpo-si, Jeollanam-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MTT
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "SUKSAN Café / MTT" 28 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015020/suksan-cafe-mtt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags