SUKSAN Café / MTT

+ 34

Senior Designer: Kim Sang Hoon

Spatial Designers: Kwon Myeong-gi, Sung Eui-jin

Detailed Design: ppuri Architect

City: Mokpo-si

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Sea, island, wind, forest, and people. One cold winter day, I stood atop the rocky mountain filled with boulders and watched the sunset over the West Sea. The sun setting amidst the slow but bustling harbor and the peacefully drifting islands created a unique emotion that could only be felt here on the rocky mountain. Contrary to the cold weather, it seemed as though the warmth and abundance of the sea were being transferred to the mountain, sparking the beginning of this project.

Sea, island, wind, forest, and people. "Beauty is something one discovers" is a phrase I like. The process of creating SUKSAN was about rediscovering and gathering the forgotten fragments of nature. We infused a bit of warmth into the rocky mountain, overlooked by people, to craft a space where one could sense the endless expanse of the sea, the restless winds, and the life force of drifting islands. Even amidst the scent of the sea and the rugged rocks, we planted trees with the hope of seeing flowers bloom. And we decided to keep the original name of this rocky mountain, naming the architecture SUKSAN.

While nothing was unintended, everything was hoped to be a true reflection of nature. Through SUKSAN, we hope to experience the nature of Mokpo fully and for people to also become a part of nature, breathing in harmony together."