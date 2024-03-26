Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Brazil
  5. Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura

Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura

Save

Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Image 2 of 24Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamWentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamWentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, BeamWentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices, Adaptive Reuse, Store
Caxias do Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Marina Miot Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architect: Marina Miot Santos
  • Clients: Wentz Design
  • City: Caxias do Sul
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Image 2 of 24
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Wentz is a Brazilian brand of furniture, lighting, and accessories that through its pieces seeks to bring naturalness to living, with harmonious and sensory simplicities. With a contemporary aesthetic with tropical vibes, they present a new perspective on living, where each piece conveys a perfect balance between simplicity and functionality.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fran Parente

Designed by the architect Marina Miot from Rio Grande do Sul, the restoration project of an original industrial pavilion from the 1940s in the city of Caxias do Sul was conceived to house the new headquarters of Wentz.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Image 8 of 24
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Image 18 of 24
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fran Parente

The pre-existing architecture was preserved and the original walls and facades of the building were maintained.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Fran Parente

Inside the space, large white volumes and glass walls were created for better division, fluidity, and total use of natural light, transcending the boundaries between external and internal, reducing excesses, and connecting the space to the contemporary essence of the brand - silent, natural, simple, and casual.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Door
© Fran Parente

All pre-existing walls were preserved and a glass volume in the center of the space was created to house the workstations for the team. A large gypsum curve is responsible for connecting the spaces that were distributed fluidly to meet a diverse needs program consisting of stock, assembly, offices, creative room, and showroom.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam
© Fran Parente

The trusses supporting the roof of the existing building were also preserved and indirect lighting was designed to enhance this characteristic pre-existence of the industrial pavilion.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Fran Parente

In the showroom area, the most iconic products of the brand are displayed, and the large windows allow natural light to enter and integrate with nature in order to enhance the exhibited furniture.

Save this picture!
Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Caxias do Sul - Galópolis, Caxias do Sul - RS, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marina Miot Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Wentz Furniture Studio / Marina Miot Arquitetura" [Sede da Wentz / Marina Miot Arquitetura] 26 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014973/wentz-furniture-studio-marina-miot-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags