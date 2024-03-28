SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura

+ 20

Team: Laís Porcino, Mayara Gessie, Alessandra Damasceno, Luca Ames

Construction Team: Marquinhos

Program: Cabana com 2 suítes, mezanino, lavabo, sala integrada com cozinha, deck e ofurô

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Solo Luminosa is SOLO's first project, a nature-based accommodation chain. With the architecture signed by CONTRA, the chain's main pillars are remote nature and biocontemporary architecture.

Immersed in a small town called Luminosa, in Serra da Mantiqueira, the 140m² cabin is semi-buried between an olive grove and the untouched view that stretches across the mountain horizon.

Biocontemporary Architecture is a concept created and designed by Solo. Our cabins connect and blend in with the landscape through a reinterpretation of local construction traditions, bioconstruction, contemporary design and sustainable technologies.

Materials

Earth, stone and wood in different uses, formats and finishes.

Supported by eucalyptus logs and rammed earth wall, the roof follows the mountainous formation of Serra da Mantiqueira. The heart of the house is a 7m high and 50cm thick wall made of rammed earth collected directly from the soil. It divides the house on one side for the double height living room, and on the other, the two double suites.

Demolition, carbonized, itaúba, cumaru, eucalyptus, we use wood of different types and applications. From the floor covering, walls and ceiling to the furniture designed by us.

Collected from properties surroundings, rough and unjointed wild stone covers the structural wall that divides the house from the land along its entire length. The stones cover the double height extension of the house, from the mezzanine to the hall, and reaching the underground restroom whith a lose rock tunnel to receive sunlight.

Nature Integration

One of the strongest features of our architecture is the incessant attempt to break down the barriers between architecture and nature and at the same time camouflage our geometries in the wild surroundings.

At Solo Luminosa, the carbonized wood facade at first glance hides half of the house behind the excavated hillside. The only opening is the window seat, a reading corner that allows you to peer through the house's double height ceiling to the mountains on the other side, and lets in the morning sun on cold days.

Meanwhile, on the other side, the entire facade is glazed towards the colorful mountain sunset, opening up the entire house like a large veranda.

Design

From architecture to furniture design and decoration, we are present at every stage of the process to complete each Solo.

We designed original pieces that are placed in every little corner of the house. Light switches, doors, tables and even napkins. We thrift items throughout Brazil and around the world that reflect our essence. Be they old taps, antique brass decor and vintage designer furniture. We care for every detail.