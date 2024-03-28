Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cabins & Lodges
  Brazil
  SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Interior PhotographySOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 3 of 25SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 4 of 25SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodSOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - More Images+ 20

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges
Brazil
  Team: Laís Porcino, Mayara Gessie, Alessandra Damasceno, Luca Ames
  Construction Team: Marquinhos
  Program: Cabana com 2 suítes, mezanino, lavabo, sala integrada com cozinha, deck e ofurô
  Country: Brazil
SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Vitor Hugo

Text description provided by the architects. Solo Luminosa is SOLO's first project, a nature-based accommodation chain. With the architecture signed by CONTRA, the chain's main pillars are remote nature and biocontemporary architecture.  

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 15 of 25
© Vitor Hugo

Immersed in a small town called Luminosa, in Serra da Mantiqueira, the 140m² cabin is semi-buried between an olive grove and the untouched view that stretches across the mountain horizon.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 20 of 25
Plan - 1st floor

Biocontemporary Architecture is a concept created and designed by Solo. Our cabins connect and blend in with the landscape through a reinterpretation of local construction traditions, bioconstruction, contemporary design and sustainable technologies.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Vitor Hugo

Materials
Earth, stone and wood in different uses, formats and finishes.
Supported by eucalyptus logs and rammed earth wall, the roof follows the mountainous formation of Serra da Mantiqueira. The heart of the house is a 7m high and 50cm thick wall made of rammed earth collected directly from the soil. It divides the house on one side for the double height living room, and on the other, the two double suites.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Vitor Hugo

Demolition, carbonized, itaúba, cumaru, eucalyptus, we use wood of different types and applications. From the floor covering, walls and ceiling to the furniture designed by us.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 4 of 25
© Vitor Hugo

Collected from properties surroundings, rough and unjointed wild stone covers the structural wall that divides the house from the land along its entire length. The stones cover the double height extension of the house, from the mezzanine to the hall, and reaching the underground restroom whith a lose rock tunnel to receive sunlight.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 8 of 25
© Vitor Hugo

Nature Integration
One of the strongest features of our architecture is the incessant attempt to break down the barriers between architecture and nature and at the same time camouflage our geometries in the wild surroundings.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 22 of 25
Section

At Solo Luminosa, the carbonized wood facade at first glance hides half of the house behind the excavated hillside. The only opening is the window seat, a reading corner that allows you to peer through the house's double height ceiling to the mountains on the other side, and lets in the morning sun on cold days.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows
© Vitor Hugo
SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 3 of 25
© Vitor Hugo

Meanwhile, on the other side, the entire facade is glazed towards the colorful mountain sunset, opening up the entire house like a large veranda.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Vitor Hugo

Design
From architecture to furniture design and decoration, we are present at every stage of the process to complete each Solo.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Image 25 of 25
Isometric

We designed original pieces that are placed in every little corner of the house. Light switches, doors, tables and even napkins. We thrift items throughout Brazil and around the world that reflect our essence. Be they old taps, antique brass decor and vintage designer furniture. We care for every detail.

SOLO luminosa / CONTRA arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Vitor Hugo

Project location

Address:Sierra de la Mantiqueira, Baependi - Minas Gerais, 37443-000, Brazil

About this office
CONTRA arquitetura
Office

Materials

Wood Stone

#Tags

