Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects

Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects

Save

Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 2 of 20Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 3 of 20Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, ChairDot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, ConcreteDot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Chuncheon, South Korea
  • Architects: ODDs&ENDs architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  956
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roh Kyung, Youngsung Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Unios, Eagon, NanumTech, The metal
  • Lead Architects: Haejin, Choi
  • Design And Construction Supervisor: Yeojin Park
  • Strucutre Engineer: THEKUJO
  • Mep & Hvac Engineer: Chunglim Eng.
  • Mep Engineer: Dawoo Tec.
  • Lighting Consultants: lighting group GORI
  • Construction: Heungpan Construction
  • City: Chuncheon
  • Country: South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 2 of 20
© Roh Kyung

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the middle of the road from Gangchon Station to Gugok Falls and Munbae Village along the valley, the site is a quiet place a little away from Gangchon Amusement Park. Hikers and bicycle riders usually pass this place from spring, when cherry blossoms bloom until autumn. Along the way you can see old restaurants, closed accommodations, and locked down parks which have stopped development, only leaving the cutout sites a mess.

Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 3 of 20
© Roh Kyung

We intended to block the view toward the disordered road and catch the eye on the opposite side aligning the trees with the eye level, giving a spatial experience hovering among the valleys. To make this eye level, we made a virtual site as big as the limited ratio of the land and lifted the level, on top we made the main needed spaces, making the bottom a parking lot and entrance.

Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Exterior Photography, Chair, Table
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 16 of 20
Floor Plan

The space was designed with minimum forms, and the building materials were also limited so that people could focus on nature. Nature becomes the background of the building and changes with the seasons.  Entering the site stone walls are lined up and the concrete walls have various textures. As you walk along you can come across a wide viewpoint on the east side. Going up the second floor, you enter a valley surrounded by mountains on all sides.

Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 8 of 20
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Image 9 of 20
© Roh Kyung

The space creates a rhythm with the skylight changing over time, and repeated columns and beams. The Big curtain walls make you gaze outside. The columns and walls protruded to create a sense of rhythm in the monotonous and long building. The texture of wood and stone was built on concrete so that it could enter nature without a sense of difference.

Save this picture!
Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Roh Kyung

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:171 Gangchongugok-gil, Namsan-myeon, Chuncheon, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ODDs&ENDs architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Dot Line Plan Coffee Shop / ODDs&ENDs architects" 26 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014944/dot-line-plan-coffee-shop-odds-and-ends-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags