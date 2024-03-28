Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos

Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos

Save

Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 2 of 42Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 3 of 42Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, ChairGotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 5 of 42Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: Plan:b arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  985
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Arango
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Mesa, Federico Mesa
  • Design Team: Laura Kate Correa, Carlos Blanco, Verónica Mesa, Manuel Salazar, Andrés Rodríguez.
  • Interior Design: Ricardo Vargas, Melissa Ortega, Sandra Pizano
  • Client: Casacol
  • Construction: Jorge González Ingeniería
  • City: Medellín
  • Country: Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 2 of 42
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. This small apartment building for rent is located in the middle of a block of the urban fabric of the Provenza neighborhood in Medellín. The typical lots in this city area have party walls and are elongated. In this case, the principal and narrow faces of the lot are located in the east-west direction with greater solar incidence. Therefore, we proposed a single apartment for each floor with deep facades and intermediate spaces - balconies, terraces, gardens - at the ends, allowing cross ventilation, natural lighting, and shaded areas. 

Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 9 of 42
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 39 of 42
Elevación
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 3 of 42
© Alejandro Arango

The lateral and elongated facades have small windows, following urban regulations. On the first level of the building, we located the lobby, vertical circulations, and a double-height restaurant connected to a technical basement. In the following four levels, we proposed one apartment per floor, locating the social area on the eastern side, the bedrooms on the western side, and the kitchen in the middle. The last apartment, connected to a private terrace with pergolas, enjoys a distant view of the city. 

Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 32 of 42
Plan - Type
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Lighting, Chair
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 19 of 42

For the main façade, we proposed a system of six structural arches in exposed concrete, generating six rectangular and six curved openings. Finally, we designed the rear façade to express the structural concrete frames, generating deep balconies with perforated metal floors and planter systems.

Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 7 of 42
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Image 35 of 42
Section
Save this picture!
Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Alejandro Arango

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Plan:b arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Gotham House / Plan:b arquitectos" [Casa Gotham / Plan:b arquitectos] 28 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014896/gotham-house-plan-b-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags