Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Greece
  5. Olivier Apartment / AKA

Olivier Apartment / AKA

Save

Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, TableOlivier Apartment / AKA - Image 3 of 16Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, BeamOlivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Living RoomOlivier Apartment / AKA - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Athens, Greece
  • Architects: AKA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alina Lefa
  • Lead Architects: Katerina Apostolou & Minna Colakis
  • Contractor: Alexis Koukourakis
  • City: Athens
  • Country: Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Table
© Alina Lefa

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation aimed to create warm multifunctional spaces throughout the two floors of a characteristically brutalist duplex apartment that are fit for a young family while embracing the existing features and geometries of the floor plans. The dominant materials are industrial: exposed concrete walls and ceilings, hardwood floors, and strong metallic elements.

Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Beam
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Image 15 of 16
Floor Plan

The apartment is composed of two floors and a rooftop garden. The lower floor hosts the family’s living quarters (a large master suite and two children’s bedrooms with auxiliary spaces), while the upper floor is an open plan living area, organically composed of various seating and dining spaces, and an open kitchen.  A winding concrete staircase guides visitors from the main entrance on the lower floor to the more public upper floor, while a floating metal staircase offers a connection to the rooftop terrasse.

Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alina Lefa

The first major intervention involved the application of a veil of translucent varnish onto the previously grey concrete throughout all spaces, offering levity to traditionally heavy material. An aqua blue was selected for the lower floor, and a light pink for the upper floor. The treatment successfully transformed the overall atmosphere of the household, adding a touch of playfulness.

Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Image 3 of 16
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam, Chair
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Image 16 of 16
Floor Plan

The incorporation of custom woodwork was the second major intervention, focusing on the living space on the upper floor. On the upper level, the building’s concrete skeleton was strategically encased in geometrically complex and aesthetically pleasing wooden elements, offering a sense of warmth and a dash of color.  Echoing the lines of the concrete beams, a series of wooden bookcases were hung from the ceiling. Metal elements throughout the spaces were also treated for better incorporation into the new color scheme: bookshelves, railings, and the floating staircase were painted petrol blue.  The application of mirrors against the staircase wall multiplied the impact of this poetic central piece.

Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alina Lefa
Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alina Lefa

Several pieces of furniture were also designed and constructed.  The circular kitchen table, made of wood with different varnishes, was designed with a small inbuilt storage bin for the children’s toys.  The dining table, composed of linear light blue and wooden surfaces, was topped with a fabric pendant light that was designed as a playfully oversized lampshade.

Save this picture!
Olivier Apartment / AKA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Alina Lefa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Athens, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AKA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGreece
Cite: "Olivier Apartment / AKA" 26 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014880/olivier-apartment-aka> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags