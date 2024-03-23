Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island

Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairBistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, CountertopBistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Table, ChairBistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairBistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors
Keelung, Taiwan
  • Architects: Atelier [inter] Island
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tu ChiaHao
  • Lead Architects: Huang WeiChih, Hsu WenHsiang
  • City: Keelung
  • Country: Taiwan
Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Tu ChiaHao

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves renovating an old warehouse by the Zhengbin harbor and adding a mezzanine level in the double-height space for a restaurant and wine bar seating area. Our main design principle is "ocean view," ensuring that all design elements face the scenic fishing port in front of the site. We use massing, recessed corridors, and material textures to create an indoor atmosphere that resembles semi-outdoor spaces.

Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Tu ChiaHao
Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Tu ChiaHao

Additionally, minimalist massing and lines accentuate the "time traces" of the old warehouse. In the afternoon, sunlight reflects through the sea into the space, creating a transparent and vibrant ambiance with ample windows and strategically placed glass elements.

Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Tu ChiaHao
Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Image 11 of 11
Plan
Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Tu ChiaHao

At night, clever lighting arrangements with LED strips transform the space into a different, more dynamic atmosphere compared to the daytime. This bistro by the fishing port deeply reflects the unique island lifestyle character of Heping Island.

Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Tu ChiaHao

Project location

Address:Keelung, Ren’ai District, Keelung City, Taiwan

Cite: "Bistro Me&Island / Atelier [inter] Island" 23 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014864/bistro-me-and-island-atelier-inter-island> ISSN 0719-8884

