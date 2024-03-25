Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels, Exhibition Center, Hotels Interiors
Zhangzhou, China
  • Architectural Design Team: Lin Liu, Pengji Zhu, Peicheng Pan, Yiping Zhang, Tianyuan Zuo
  • Interior Design Team: Chen Liang, Weiyu Wang, Zhujing Ding, Zheng Gao, Chen Liu, Wei Cai, Zhendong Chen, Yue Liu, Chengqian Cao
  • Drawings And Diagrams: Ya Wen, Chuanni Peng
  • Writing: Ziyu Zhuang, Vanessa Wang
  • Client: Zhangzhou Yaoyang Zhonglian Real Estate Co., Ltd
  • Construction Drawings: Xiamen Hordor Architecture & Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd
  • Facade Consultant: Cayenne Architecture Consultant
  • Lighting Consultant: lumia lighting Design Co. Ltd
  • Ff&E Consultant: Shanghai Lestyle Design, Shanghai Nature+ Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Operation: (Shanghai Anpo Cultural Development Co., Ltd.)
  • City: Zhangzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 6 of 42
© Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. In the long-term practice of BUZZ Architects, the "mountain" within Eastern imagery has become a continuous exploration theme. Unlike the Western perception of mountains as solid entities, the East views them as fluid, like clouds or air, a concept that is reflected in artistic experiences and is central to BUZZ's practice.

THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 8 of 42
© Schran Image

The THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster is nestled among the mountains of the Mayang River area, diverging from previous low-density projects by closely integrating the architecture with the mountain, forming a vertical, multi-layered structure. The challenge lay in blending high density, fluidity, changes over time, and the concepts of solidity and softness. Through spatial design, the architecture meanders with the mountain's contours, creating a fluid form that links the interior business types and produces a shifting scenery effect. To minimize the impact on the natural landscape, experiential spaces are elevated, fostering a sense of floatation and crafting a unique experience.

THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 10 of 42
© Schran Image
THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Schran Image

On one side, the building clings to the mountain, overlooking the valley and distant mountains; on the other, it opens up, presenting a forward-plunging posture. Using layering and misalignment techniques, the architectural volume is dissolved, creating spaces like terraces and courtyards that form interesting vistas of the mountain. The eave design, soft like ribbons, lessens the sense of bulk, linking buildings on either side to enhance landscape and commercial nodes. This fluid design approach positions the THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster as a leader within the Minnan Accommodation Collection Culture and Tourism Complex.

THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 17 of 42
© Heguang Image
THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Schran Image

This method transcends mere terrain mimicry, closely associating with terrain architecture theory. Interior space continuity and stratification coexist, with terrain curves defining functional areas and circulation. The design aims to guide visitor movement, providing an open vector field to stimulate the desire for exploration. The undulating roof creates rich visual and tactile experiences, while observation decks and inverted curves offer diverse views and windows.

THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Heguang Image
THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Heguang Image

From the outside, the building appears as a massive ship cutting through waves; from the inside, the eaves merge with the mountain, showcasing an interweaving of nature and artifice. This experience is an upgrade of traditional scroll viewing. Space processing and narrative relationships align with people's spatial imagination: morning sunlight on the architecture, mist rising among mountains, as if aboard a floating vessel. The art center's vertically continuous curved display and the atrium's open space offer a continuous visual experience. The bookstore's salon space becomes an excellent vantage point for panoramic views. The building's interior unity and facade relationship create a unique visual conflict, imparting both gentleness and strength to the architecture. The rear part of the accommodation removes obstructions, with large windows bringing in natural scenery, allowing for serene moments amidst nature.

THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 21 of 42
© Heguang Image
THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Schran Image

A cultural and creative district linked with the art center and bookstore has the potential to host more cultural activities and gatherings, enlivening the architectural space. This integration surpasses traditional relationships, providing a new "step-by-step changing scenery" experience.

THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Schran Image

Project location

Address:Zhangzhou, Fujian, China

BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina

Cite: "THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang" 25 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014841/thallo-boutique-hotel-cluster-buzz-buro-ziyu-zhuang> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Schran Image

安若云舍 / BUZZ庄子玉工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

