THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster / BUZZ/ Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Architectural Design Team: Lin Liu, Pengji Zhu, Peicheng Pan, Yiping Zhang, Tianyuan Zuo

Interior Design Team: Chen Liang, Weiyu Wang, Zhujing Ding, Zheng Gao, Chen Liu, Wei Cai, Zhendong Chen, Yue Liu, Chengqian Cao

Drawings And Diagrams: Ya Wen, Chuanni Peng

Writing: Ziyu Zhuang, Vanessa Wang

Client: Zhangzhou Yaoyang Zhonglian Real Estate Co., Ltd

Construction Drawings: Xiamen Hordor Architecture & Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd

Facade Consultant: Cayenne Architecture Consultant

Lighting Consultant: lumia lighting Design Co. Ltd

Ff&E Consultant: Shanghai Lestyle Design, Shanghai Nature+ Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Operation: (Shanghai Anpo Cultural Development Co., Ltd.)

City: Zhangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In the long-term practice of BUZZ Architects, the "mountain" within Eastern imagery has become a continuous exploration theme. Unlike the Western perception of mountains as solid entities, the East views them as fluid, like clouds or air, a concept that is reflected in artistic experiences and is central to BUZZ's practice.

The THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster is nestled among the mountains of the Mayang River area, diverging from previous low-density projects by closely integrating the architecture with the mountain, forming a vertical, multi-layered structure. The challenge lay in blending high density, fluidity, changes over time, and the concepts of solidity and softness. Through spatial design, the architecture meanders with the mountain's contours, creating a fluid form that links the interior business types and produces a shifting scenery effect. To minimize the impact on the natural landscape, experiential spaces are elevated, fostering a sense of floatation and crafting a unique experience.

On one side, the building clings to the mountain, overlooking the valley and distant mountains; on the other, it opens up, presenting a forward-plunging posture. Using layering and misalignment techniques, the architectural volume is dissolved, creating spaces like terraces and courtyards that form interesting vistas of the mountain. The eave design, soft like ribbons, lessens the sense of bulk, linking buildings on either side to enhance landscape and commercial nodes. This fluid design approach positions the THALLO Boutique Hotel Cluster as a leader within the Minnan Accommodation Collection Culture and Tourism Complex.

This method transcends mere terrain mimicry, closely associating with terrain architecture theory. Interior space continuity and stratification coexist, with terrain curves defining functional areas and circulation. The design aims to guide visitor movement, providing an open vector field to stimulate the desire for exploration. The undulating roof creates rich visual and tactile experiences, while observation decks and inverted curves offer diverse views and windows.

From the outside, the building appears as a massive ship cutting through waves; from the inside, the eaves merge with the mountain, showcasing an interweaving of nature and artifice. This experience is an upgrade of traditional scroll viewing. Space processing and narrative relationships align with people's spatial imagination: morning sunlight on the architecture, mist rising among mountains, as if aboard a floating vessel. The art center's vertically continuous curved display and the atrium's open space offer a continuous visual experience. The bookstore's salon space becomes an excellent vantage point for panoramic views. The building's interior unity and facade relationship create a unique visual conflict, imparting both gentleness and strength to the architecture. The rear part of the accommodation removes obstructions, with large windows bringing in natural scenery, allowing for serene moments amidst nature.

A cultural and creative district linked with the art center and bookstore has the potential to host more cultural activities and gatherings, enlivening the architectural space. This integration surpasses traditional relationships, providing a new "step-by-step changing scenery" experience.