From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias

Text description provided by the architects. Karim+Elias’ latest work contextually celebrates the city of Diriyah’s architectural craft of building with earth.

Renowned as ‘the city of earth’, Diriyah has become one of Saudi Arabia’s most celebrated UNESCO World Heritage sites, largely in part for its committee’s efforts towards the preservation and promotion of earthen craftsmanship.

‘From This Earth’ is composed of over 1,400 modular spheres; each individually hand-sculpted from locally sourced materials, and stacked to compose a series of earthen ‘screens’. The porous surfaces act as a modern-day ‘mcharrabiyah’ — an ode to the city’s vernacular characteristics of triangular wind perforations and rooftop silhouettes.

The installation will remain on display until March 2024, as part of ‘Layali Diriyah’ hosted by Diriyah Season; an annual celebration honoring the traditions, heritage, and birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, designed by Design Lab Experience.