Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias

From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias

Save
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias

From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 2 of 16From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 3 of 16From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 4 of 16From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 5 of 16From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: Karim+Elias
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Elias El Hage
  • Lead Architects: Karim Tamerji, Elias El Hage
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Interior Photography
© Elias El Hage

Text description provided by the architects. Karim+Elias’ latest work contextually celebrates the city of Diriyah’s architectural craft of building with earth.

Renowned as ‘the city of earth’, Diriyah has become one of Saudi Arabia’s most celebrated UNESCO World Heritage sites, largely in part for its committee’s efforts towards the preservation and promotion of earthen craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 2 of 16
© Elias El Hage
Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 15 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 4 of 16
© Elias El Hage

‘From This Earth’ is composed of over 1,400 modular spheres; each individually hand-sculpted from locally sourced materials, and stacked to compose a series of earthen ‘screens’. The porous surfaces act as a modern-day ‘mcharrabiyah’ — an ode to the city’s vernacular characteristics of triangular wind perforations and rooftop silhouettes.

Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 8 of 16
© Elias El Hage
Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Elias El Hage
Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Image 16 of 16
Elevation

The installation will remain on display until March 2024, as part of ‘Layali Diriyahhosted by Diriyah Season; an annual celebration honoring the traditions, heritage, and birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, designed by Design Lab Experience.

Save this picture!
From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias - Interior Photography
© Elias El Hage

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:PHPH+26J Layali Diriyah, Al Ain Al Jadida, Al Bujairi, Diriyah 13711, Saudi Arabia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Karim+Elias
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionTemporary installationsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "From This Earth Installation / Karim+Elias" 20 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014728/from-this-earth-installation-karim-plus-elias> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags