World
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA

Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA

Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, TableDecoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, WoodDecoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsDecoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior PhotographyDecoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Aqaba, Jordan
  • Architects: FADAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  84
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bisher Tabbaa
  • Lead Architects: Bisher Tabbaa, Sarah Hejazin
  • Construction Drawings: Qusai Sayed Ahmad
  • Visualization: Qusai Sayed Ahmad
  • City: Aqaba
  • Country: Jordan
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Table
© Bisher Tabbaa

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Aqaba, the only coastal city in Jordan, this project’s ultimate goal was to show how the innovation of a new material can play a role in mitigating climate change, create a circular economy, and allow the growth of tradition and culture.

Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Bisher Tabbaa
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Bisher Tabbaa

Working alongside Decoration One’s craftspeople, a materiality-driven approach created the concept of a flexible retail store that embraces craft and low-carbon materials. Re-imagining the role of the Mashrabiyya, a bio-based concrete Mashrabiyya not only functions as a sun shade to protect from the harsh south sun in Aqaba but also extends spatially into the boutique to drive the retail experience. As a means of locking the sequestered carbon of the shells of oysters, mussels, and clams from the waste of seafood restaurants in Aqaba, the shells were crushed and used as aggregate to create the bio-based, low-carbon concrete Mashrabiyya.

Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography
© Bisher Tabbaa
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Image 12 of 18
© Bisher Tabbaa

We have been collaborating with craftspeople in Amman, as well as seafood restaurants in Aqaba and Amman, to collect their waste and use it as one of the main ingredients that make up our sea bricks. The circular nature of the project exemplifies how local circular economies, combined with minimally processed low-carbon materials, can contribute to reducing the carbon emissions associated with the built environment. In order to allow this material to potentially become a new vernacular, we worked with Concrete Masonry Unit workshops, which have existing technologies that we seamlessly adapted to create a new sustainable method of construction.

Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Bisher Tabbaa
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Table
© Bisher Tabbaa
Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Image 18 of 18
Section

In order to accommodate the changing collections of Decoration One’s designs, flexibility was integral to the brief. The flexibility was achieved by using modular oak wood tables and curtains that divide the space based on each season’s collection. Contrasting the wood modules, hand chiseled local Basalt and Limestone tables played a spatial role in the boutique and created alternative ways to display the products.

Decoration One Aqaba Boutique / FADAA - Interior Photography, Table
© Bisher Tabbaa

Project location

Address:Aqaba, Jordan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FADAA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJordan
Top #Tags