World
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Quang Tran

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardNhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, BeamNhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, HandrailNhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, BeamNhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tan Chanh Hiep, Vietnam
" From the shelter of the home awning, our hearts intricately weave a tapestry of poetic musings.” The homeowner is a free-spirited individual, in our assessment, as we engage in designing their space. The homeowner desire is to create a “dreamy” living space, reminiscent of the serene atmosphere of a garden coffee, peacefully separated from the outside hustle and bustle. The house is intended for a family of four, comprising a couple, two children, and occasional visits from the grandmother. The construction time is set to be less than three months, with the architect granted full authority over the structure and materials.

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Quang Tran
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Image 19 of 21
Plans
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Quang Tran

Approaching the existing condition of the single-story house with its front facing northwest, the decision is made to retain the entire structure of the wooden latticed veranda and the remaining layer of plastered walls, which still appear new. We choose to integrate a new steel structure, resembling the branching pattern of a flourishing forest, into this existing framework.

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Quang Tran
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Diagram
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Wood
© Quang Tran

Inspired by the idea of stacked small houses, the cross-sectional drawing of the house depicts varying heights between spaces, providing both visual appeal and addressing ventilation and lighting concerns. The imagery of roofs and window frames is reiterated across spaces, invoking familiar images of peaceful Vietnamese countryside homes, disrupting the monotonous narrow tube house concept. The different slopes of the roofs aim to minimize solar radiation exposure and effectively solve drainage issues.

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Quang Tran

The ground floor hosts the living room, kitchen, a small front courtyard for parking, a multi-purpose resting room for the grandmother, and a small backyard garden. The veranda space under the roof, adorned with greenery, serves as an ideal relaxation spot for the homeowners and expands the perceived space.

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Quang Tran

The second floor comprises three bedrooms, including a master bedroom and two children's rooms, as well as a rooftop reading and stargazing space. The open design of this floor not only addresses the need for light and ventilation but also ensures privacy for the functional rooms.

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Quang Tran
Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Image 21 of 21
Section

Despite its compact size, the house fulfills all essential functionalities. Most importantly, it promotes constant visual connectivity among family members, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere. We consider this small house project a success upon completion.

Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

About this office
T H I A Architecture
Office

Cite: "Nhánh Lan Rừng House / T H I A Architecture" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014693/nhanh-lan-rung-house-t-h-i-a-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

