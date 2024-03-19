Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE

Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE

Save
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE

Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Image 2 of 16Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Interior Photography, Door, WindowsSpoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Interior Photography, Table, Bench, ChairSpoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Image 5 of 16Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop
Chang Ning Qu, China
  • Architects: OFFICE COASTLINE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alessandro Wang
  • Lead Architect: Matsushita Akihito
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Image 2 of 16
© Alessandro Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai is considered to be one of the cities with the largest number of cafes in the world. This phenomenon is partly due to the rapid expansion of large coffee chains, but there are also many independent cafes. We have designed several independent cafes, one of which is SPOKE BEVERAGE ROOM, a project we completed last year. This cafe is located on the ground floor of a building adjacent to a park in the center of Shanghai. Though it is next to a park, there is a stone wall and a wooded area in front of the store, which can be described as the "back" of the park. Therefore, although it is located in the center of the city, it is far from the hustle and bustle and has a relaxed and free atmosphere with no restrictions.

Save this picture!
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Alessandro Wang
Save this picture!
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Alessandro Wang

Before starting the design, the owner sent us a photo of a bicycle. That bright blue and yellow bicycle was the inspiration for the design of this coffee bar. The result is a multi-purpose, garage-like space. The design is based on a clear and simple layout. To ensure the usability of the central area, benches and counters were placed along the wall. In addition, sliding doors were used to allow the entrance and the storage room at the back to open wide. The entrance is set back one step from the existing location to maintain the proper distance from the street, while also creating a space under the roof.

Save this picture!
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Alessandro Wang
Save this picture!
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Image 13 of 16
© Alessandro Wang

Upon completion, the store was stocked with a variety of bike parts and tools, and a large speaker system was installed, which was unexpected. The storage area in the back is used as a DJ booth and hosts regular events. There is no sign outside the store, so at first glance, it's hard to tell what kind of store it is, but its eclectic mix of items creates a relaxed environment for visitors. On sunny weekends, the front of the store is crowded. Sometimes, customers sit on the stone wall of the park across the street and drink beer, creating an open atmosphere. Behind the park, people enjoy their freedom with coffee, drinks, bicycles and music.

Save this picture!
Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE - Image 5 of 16
© Alessandro Wang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hua Shan Lu, Chang Ning Qu, Shang Hai Shi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OFFICE COASTLINE
Office

Materials

SteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina

Materials and Tags

SteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014634/spoke-beverage-room-office-coastline> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Alessandro Wang

Spoke Beverage Room / 一岸建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags