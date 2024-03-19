Spoke Beverage Room / OFFICE COASTLINE

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Shanghai is considered to be one of the cities with the largest number of cafes in the world. This phenomenon is partly due to the rapid expansion of large coffee chains, but there are also many independent cafes. We have designed several independent cafes, one of which is SPOKE BEVERAGE ROOM, a project we completed last year. This cafe is located on the ground floor of a building adjacent to a park in the center of Shanghai. Though it is next to a park, there is a stone wall and a wooded area in front of the store, which can be described as the "back" of the park. Therefore, although it is located in the center of the city, it is far from the hustle and bustle and has a relaxed and free atmosphere with no restrictions.

Before starting the design, the owner sent us a photo of a bicycle. That bright blue and yellow bicycle was the inspiration for the design of this coffee bar. The result is a multi-purpose, garage-like space. The design is based on a clear and simple layout. To ensure the usability of the central area, benches and counters were placed along the wall. In addition, sliding doors were used to allow the entrance and the storage room at the back to open wide. The entrance is set back one step from the existing location to maintain the proper distance from the street, while also creating a space under the roof.

Upon completion, the store was stocked with a variety of bike parts and tools, and a large speaker system was installed, which was unexpected. The storage area in the back is used as a DJ booth and hosts regular events. There is no sign outside the store, so at first glance, it's hard to tell what kind of store it is, but its eclectic mix of items creates a relaxed environment for visitors. On sunny weekends, the front of the store is crowded. Sometimes, customers sit on the stone wall of the park across the street and drink beer, creating an open atmosphere. Behind the park, people enjoy their freedom with coffee, drinks, bicycles and music.