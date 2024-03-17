Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Slovakia
  5. Shelter / Grau Architects

Shelter / Grau Architects

Save
Shelter / Grau Architects

Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 2 of 31Shelter / Grau Architects - Exterior PhotographyShelter / Grau Architects - Image 4 of 31Shelter / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, TableShelter / Grau Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Smolník, Slovakia
  • Architects: Grau Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 2 of 31
© Matej Hakár

Location. The proposed shelter is located 30 km east of Košice, in the cadastral territory of the village of Vyšný Medzev. It is located on a red tourist path, a short distance before the Jedľovec saddle in the direction of the Kloptaň hill. The altitude of the place is 850 m.a.s.l. and it is surrounded by a young mostly deciduous forest. The proposed shelter should serve as a refuge for tourists who decide to go the SNP route or just as a meeting place for year-round tourism enthusiasts in this area. 

Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Concept. When designing the shelter, we were not looking for a new spatial concept, rather we chose a familiar, simple, and practical model. Functionally, the interior of the cabin is designed as utilitarian as possible, free from unnecessary elements, providing optimal comfort given its purpose. 

Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 4 of 31
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Beam
© Matej Hakár

Function and operation. The building is set back from the terrain to protect it from moisture. The pitched roof protrudes above the entrance and, together with the side facades, creates a lee. The pragmatic floor plan is based on the functionality and practicality of the shelter. At the entrance, in its right part, there is sleeping on the crossbars for the entire width of the space in two height levels with an additional third, the highest in the gable. On the left side, there is a seat for eating and opposite a small stove. The recognized load-bearing structure in interiors offers us the possibility to insert a shelf anywhere and thus creates a place for storing food and parts of shelter.

Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Matej Hakár

Construction. The primary structure of the shelter consists of six frames made of double spruce laths 140x50mm. The frames are visible in the interior and the space between them is used for shelves and hangers. The frame structure is hinged and reinforced from the inside with 18 mm thick pine plywood stained black-grey. Subsequently, a horizontal grate made of spruce prisms 100x60mm filled with thermal insulation 100mm thick is placed on it. The entire insulation layer is covered with a vapor-permeable foil, which is covered with a ventilated wooden facade made of a 140x20mm spruce board on a grate made of a 40x40mm spruce prism.

Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 25 of 31
Axo
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 26 of 31
Section

The facade is treated with a dark-colored oil stain. The roof structure is made of a 140x50mm spruce prism with an upper and lower cover of 18mm thick pine plywood filled with 140mm thick thermal insulation. An insurance waterproofing film is applied to the roof, followed by a grid for galvanized sheet metal with a corrugated profile. The foundations are realized on road panels 3000x1000x220mm, on the leveled place of installation of the shelter, with transverse spreading prisms 140x160mm anchored through feet 140x125x120 using an M12mm rod anchored to the panel with a chemical anchor.

Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 10 of 31
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 9 of 31
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Image 28 of 31
Drawing

Materials. The entire building is wooden, the construction is made of massive sheets and beams, the interior is lined with stained and varnished plywood, and the exteriors are spruce boards stained black.

Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Shelter / Grau Architects - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Volovec Mountains, 055 66 Smolník, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grau Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSlovakia
Cite: "Shelter / Grau Architects" 17 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014583/shelter-grau-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags