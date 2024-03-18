Hefei 1953 Juxing Grain Post Shanghai Sanlian Bookstore / SU Architects

+ 28

Lead Designer: Shaoxun Guo, Wenjie Xu

Design Team: Shilin Zhang, Xiqian Lin, Yang Cao, Yuhe Cao

Construction: Anhui Xintong Construction Group Co.

Clients: Heifei Feixi County Rural Revitalization Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Collaborators: ChengHe Intelligent Technology

City: Hefei

Country: China

Barns and Rural Areas. Since ancient times, people's belief in food has been rooted in the blood memory of agrarian civilization. The granary and the countryside together form the design background of the Hefei 1953 JuXing Grain Post · Shanghai Sanlian Bookstore, completing the transformation of space from storing material food to storing spiritual sustenance. For architects, it is not only another challenge facing new and old propositions but also a reflection and contemplation on the "temporality" and "regionality" in rural construction. The project is located in Mingchuan Township, Feixi County, Hefei City, within the JuXing Grain Post Cultural and Tourism Resort. As the first building at the entrance of the resort, it is modest and unassuming, like the rice sleeping in the granary, quietly continuing the warm daily cultural memory.

Tension between New Materials and Old Objects. The original granary wall was built in 1953, with a brick-and-wood mixed structure, and the main brick masonry structure has deteriorated. To preserve most of the walls, a new steel frame structure is used to support the main load, interpreting the "temporality" of new and old. For safety reasons, part of the wall on the south side was removed, and replaced by a glass facade supported by a wooden structure. Between reality and illusion, red brick, glass, and wooden frames intentionally create tension between new materials and old objects.

Ivory Tower Illuminated from Within. The original granary, limited to its single function of grain storage, appeared heavy, closed-off, and silent. The geometric center of the roof was opened with a 1.5-meter diameter hole. By placing an extending tower-shaped space below the hole, light pours in and is focused on the midpoint of the interior space. The "ivory tower" created around the circular space serves as a natural light channel, providing a sense of ceremony while also functioning as a bookshelf. Perception and interaction occur here, open to use by nearby elementary school students and town residents as a library, maximizing the sharing of the new space with surrounding areas and users.

Social Mission Above the Granary Bookstore. "Temporality" and "regionality" are the two basic dimensions architects discuss when revitalizing rural areas. People have different behaviors and usage needs for the same site at different times. How to inherit the wisdom and experiences from these different time slices is a valuable and mission-driven proposition for design.