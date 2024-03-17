Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
One's Clinic / 100A associates

One’s Clinic / 100A associates

One's Clinic / 100A associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Clinic, Wellness Interiors
Seoul, South Korea
  Architects: 100A associates
  Area:  423
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Jae-yoon Kim
  Lead Architects: Kwang-il An, Sol-ha Park
One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jae-yoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Understanding what transcends external treatments and penetrates the essence of healing is crucial in the art of medicine. Healing implies not just a return to a previous state of wholeness but also growth towards an improved state, embracing physical, inner, and spiritual balance. This signifies that the true purpose of medicine is to understand the individual behind the symptoms. One’s Clinic, aiming to approach the essence of healing through communication with patients, is a family clinic that adopts the philosophy of a primary care physician who manages a lifestyle beyond illness, enabling self-healing. Starting with the primary care physician’s desire to treat everyone who visits with great care, they aimed to capture the identity of One’s Clinic within the space, connecting it to their thoughts on the true purpose of treatment through the purity of healing.

One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Interior Photography, Countertop
© Jae-yoon Kim
One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Image 20 of 20
Plan - 3rd Floor
One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Jae-yoon Kim

We hoped to express a meditative atmosphere inherent within a simple space by focusing on the expression of abstract thought and original flatness. This was desired through visual restraint, allowing users to experience essential healing in tranquility and purity. Abstract conveys more than concrete forms. Upon entering, one is greeted with a corridor where columns stretch endlessly, illuminated by reflections. This immersion guides one into the healing space, facing a three-dimensional background painted in the colors of balance amidst a gentle depth. This simplicity and solidity guide the patient towards emptiness, offering a sanctuary of void.

One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Interior Photography
© Jae-yoon Kim
One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Image 18 of 20
© Jae-yoon Kim

The space constructed for face-to-face encounters with this void accentuates a textured background, engaging with patients through a chromatic emotion. The colors of balance flowing throughout signify a peaceful haven in daily life, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside as one moves through the space, transitioning via furniture or walls, playing a role in immersion. Descending along a spiral staircase, one faces a dimly lit corridor with unclear beginnings and ends. Beyond, the gap space abstracts the essential purity of transitional space in its purest form, immersing into healing with tranquility. Horizontal lines stretching low and delicate vertical metal axes aim to engrave their formality in the space beyond their function.

One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Image 10 of 20
© Jae-yoon Kim
One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Image 19 of 20
Plan - 2nd Floor
One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Image 12 of 20
© Jae-yoon Kim

In planning the space, we wanted to move beyond a mere therapeutic environment, allowing users to immerse themselves in their body and inner self to recognize the essence of healing. Like the comforting expression of a painting by a certain artist, we hope for the well-being of all those who pass through this space.

One’s Clinic / 100A associates - Image 8 of 20
© Jae-yoon Kim

Project location

Address: Seoul, South Korea

100A associates
Steel

Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare, clinic, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Wellness Interiors, South Korea

Cite: "One's Clinic / 100A associates" 17 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

