Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

Coordinator: Bianca Verotti

Construction: Murilo Alves Dantas Construtora

Lighting: Mingrone Iluminação

Tile Art: Arthur Grangeia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Ateliê Colormix is a place of decoration objects. Materials such as natural stones, concrete, porcelain tiles and ceramics are the inspiration for objects with a special design. The architecture and interiors project are focused on different materials and textures, to create a dialogue with the store’s concept. The expositor products areas are in the main room. In the secondary room, located in the posterior area, we can find the administration area as well as the coffee zone. Both constructions are facing to an internal courtyard used for meetings, events, and courses.

The customer has another store called Colormixstore that for 40 years has been producing high-standard coatings for architecture and interior projects. The Ateliê Colormix comes up as a new brand to turn its raw materials into decorative objects and art pieces. That being so we had the challenge to create different spaces using coatings sold by Colormixstore and at the same time creating expositors and ambiences to enrich their products. Talking about the restrictions, since we came across an existing construction, we had to adapt the program to the existing area with the customer also proposing creative solutions to avoid high costs for the remodeling project.

The concept was to create a facade with small windows to bring a certain curiosity to the people and in addition, the facade was coated by ceramic tiles with different sizes creating a differentiated texture. The store’s entrance was projected as a sidewalk extension. In addition, the doors are always open to allow free access, with the wall being coated with a yellow tile that demarcates this entrance. The interior spaces have different styles and materials to show the diversity of the brand products. The courtyard on the posterior side is the integration area among the main and secondary blocks and also a cozy and pleasant terrace.

The free access, with the doors open during the day, aims to create a dialogue with the urban space to integrate the public and private spaces. Somehow the courtyard was turned into an open space for the public. The project has the opportunity to disclose decoration objects made by leftover materials facing environmental issues.