Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Brazil
  5. Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

Save
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairAtelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Chair, TableAtelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 4 of 40Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table, ChairAtelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
São Paulo, Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. The Ateliê Colormix is a place of decoration objects. Materials such as natural stones, concrete, porcelain tiles and ceramics are the inspiration for objects with a special design. The architecture and interiors project are focused on different materials and textures, to create a dialogue with the store’s concept. The expositor products areas are in the main room. In the secondary room, located in the posterior area, we can find the administration area as well as the coffee zone. Both constructions are facing to an internal courtyard used for meetings, events, and courses.

Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Ricardo Bassetti

The customer has another store called Colormixstore that for 40 years has been producing high-standard coatings for architecture and interior projects. The Ateliê Colormix comes up as a new brand to turn its raw materials into decorative objects and art pieces. That being so we had the challenge to create different spaces using coatings sold by Colormixstore and at the same time creating expositors and ambiences to enrich their products. Talking about the restrictions, since we came across an existing construction,  we had to adapt the program to the existing area with the customer also proposing creative solutions to avoid high costs for the remodeling project.

Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ricardo Bassetti

The concept was to create a facade with small windows to bring a certain curiosity to the people and in addition, the facade was coated by ceramic tiles with different sizes creating a differentiated texture. The store’s entrance was projected as a sidewalk extension. In addition, the doors are always open to allow free access, with the wall being coated with a yellow tile that demarcates this entrance. The interior spaces have different styles and materials to show the diversity of the brand products. The courtyard on the posterior side is the integration area among the main and secondary blocks and also a cozy and pleasant terrace.

Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Table
© Ricardo Bassetti
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 35 of 40
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 32 of 40
© Ricardo Bassetti

The free access, with the doors open during the day, aims to create a dialogue with the urban space to integrate the public and private spaces. Somehow the courtyard was turned into an open space for the public. The project has the opportunity to disclose decoration objects made by leftover materials facing environmental issues.

Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 39 of 40
Sketch
Save this picture!
Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ricardo Bassetti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Basiches Arquitetos Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Atelier Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados" [Ateliê Colormix / Basiches Arquitetos Associados] 14 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014525/atelier-colormix-basiches-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile WorkstationsCheck the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest Mobile Workstations

Check the latest BureausCheck the latest BureausCheck the latest Bureaus

Check the latest Bureaus

Top #Tags