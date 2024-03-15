New York, New York 364 / Corteo Arquitetos

•
Auxiliadora, Brazil
-
Architects: Corteo Arquitetos
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi
-
Manufacturers: Esquadrias, Estrutura Metálica, Luminárias, Tintas Suvinil
-
Lead Architects: Dariana Tessari, Cláudio Righi
- Construction: Revitare Engenharia
- Structrure: Baires Estruturas Metálicas
- City: Auxiliadora
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in a historic housing complex on Nova York Avenue, had a compromised structure, amidst a flourishing neighborhood.
Our challenge was to preserve the essence of the architectural complex while offering the client a contemporary and innovative commercial solution.
We chose to reinterpret the original facade, using metal structures to highlight the pre-existing openings, maintaining the original heights, and opting for glass for the closure. The result was a fascinating box of light!