© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
New York, New York 364 / Corteo Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Auxiliadora, Brazil
  • Architects: Corteo Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Esquadrias, Estrutura Metálica, Luminárias, Tintas Suvinil
  • Lead Architects: Dariana Tessari, Cláudio Righi
Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in a historic housing complex on Nova York Avenue, had a compromised structure, amidst a flourishing neighborhood.

Our challenge was to preserve the essence of the architectural complex while offering the client a contemporary and innovative commercial solution. 

We chose to reinterpret the original facade, using metal structures to highlight the pre-existing openings, maintaining the original heights, and opting for glass for the closure. The result was a fascinating box of light!

Project location

Address:Av. Nova York, 364 - Auxiliadora, Porto Alegre - RS, 90550-070, Brazil

