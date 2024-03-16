Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura

Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura

Save
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura

Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Image 2 of 28Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairSpotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior PhotographySpotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior PhotographySpotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
Juiz de Fora, Brazil
  • Architects: Nó Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bruno Meneghitti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atlas, Suvinil
  • Lead Architect: Achilles Barino Cortes, Thaynara Lameirinhas Faria
  • Locksmith: MENON'S DESIGN
  • Marblework: GRANIMAX
  • Structural Reinforcement: PLANO E PROJETO
  • Signages: LETROLUX LETREIROS
  • Upholstery: PABLO LODI DESIGNER ESTOFADOS
  • Tables: ARTE E TRONCO
  • City: Juiz de Fora
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Image 2 of 28
© Bruno Meneghitti

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is a complete renovation of a property from the 60s, to adapt it to the use of a pizzeria. The project sought, through materiality, to create a relationship between the decade in which the house was built and contemporary times. Little shards of flooring, glass brick, slate and small coverings interact with microperforated sheets, coin sheets, metal surfaces and translucent coverings, creating a provocative, timeless and absolutely curious atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bruno Meneghitti
Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Bruno Meneghitti

The facade was designed to integrate the street and the pizza bar, the main strategy was to explore versatile and functional openings, thus facilitating the logistics of opening and closing. Green microperforated sheet metal windows and doors highlight the new metallic body that now rests on the facade, clearly defining what is new and what is old. Access is made by a central staircase, where above the heads of those who wait for a table, an inverted shrimp door hovers, welcoming and guiding the user to the balcony, the first contact with the project. Internally, through structural reinforcement, two large service rooms are organized on different levels and atmospheres. The main hall, in addition to the service areas, organizes a cocktail bar, a draft beer station, a cashier, a small immediate stockroom and bathrooms, all of this somehow sectored by a large aerial shelf, with a sinuous design, that snakes around the entire space, entirely made of ceramic tiles broken.

Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bruno Meneghitti
Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bruno Meneghitti
Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bruno Meneghitti

At a lower level, but still integrated with the rest of the pizza bar through unconventional openings, is the orange lounge, long and more reserved, ideal for larger groups. Spotzza is a project that respects time, explores its possibilities and adds contemporary armor so that it ages with dignity.

Save this picture!
Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Bruno Meneghitti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nó Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantBrazil
Cite: "Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura" [Spotzza Pizzaria / Nó Arquitetura] 16 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014477/spotzza-pizza-no-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags