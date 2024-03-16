Spotzza Pizza / Nó Arquitetura

+ 23

Restaurant • Juiz de Fora, Brazil Architects: Nó Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Bruno Meneghitti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atlas , Suvinil

Lead Architect: Achilles Barino Cortes, Thaynara Lameirinhas Faria

Locksmith: MENON'S DESIGN

Marblework: GRANIMAX

Structural Reinforcement: PLANO E PROJETO

Signages: LETROLUX LETREIROS

Upholstery: PABLO LODI DESIGNER ESTOFADOS

Tables: ARTE E TRONCO

City: Juiz de Fora

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is a complete renovation of a property from the 60s, to adapt it to the use of a pizzeria. The project sought, through materiality, to create a relationship between the decade in which the house was built and contemporary times. Little shards of flooring, glass brick, slate and small coverings interact with microperforated sheets, coin sheets, metal surfaces and translucent coverings, creating a provocative, timeless and absolutely curious atmosphere.

The facade was designed to integrate the street and the pizza bar, the main strategy was to explore versatile and functional openings, thus facilitating the logistics of opening and closing. Green microperforated sheet metal windows and doors highlight the new metallic body that now rests on the facade, clearly defining what is new and what is old. Access is made by a central staircase, where above the heads of those who wait for a table, an inverted shrimp door hovers, welcoming and guiding the user to the balcony, the first contact with the project. Internally, through structural reinforcement, two large service rooms are organized on different levels and atmospheres. The main hall, in addition to the service areas, organizes a cocktail bar, a draft beer station, a cashier, a small immediate stockroom and bathrooms, all of this somehow sectored by a large aerial shelf, with a sinuous design, that snakes around the entire space, entirely made of ceramic tiles broken.

At a lower level, but still integrated with the rest of the pizza bar through unconventional openings, is the orange lounge, long and more reserved, ideal for larger groups. Spotzza is a project that respects time, explores its possibilities and adds contemporary armor so that it ages with dignity.