World
Pear Tree House / Glasshouse

Pear Tree House / Glasshouse

Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Image 2 of 19Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPear Tree House / Glasshouse - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPear Tree House / Glasshouse - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadePear Tree House / Glasshouse - More Images+ 14

Houses
Prospect, Australia
Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Image 2 of 19
© Art Department Creative

Text description provided by the architects. A richly detailed extension and renovation, Pear Tree House demonstrates a seamless transition between old and new, where a structured floating box, adjoined by a sunken garden and rectangular pool, elevates traditional charm to modern sophistication.

Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Image 6 of 19
© Art Department Creative
Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving
© Art Department Creative
Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving
© Art Department Creative

The client’s wishes were to ensure that a modern extension remained sympathetic to the character of the original 1890 sandstone cottage, which sat on a 627 sqm block. Boutique architecture and construction firm Glasshouse Projects refigured the older back part of the home, creating more areas for private retreats as well as communal spaces for entertaining and socializing.

Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Image 19 of 19
© Art Department Creative
Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
© Art Department Creative

A 300 sqm extension, as well as renovation to the older part of the home, resulted in a new master bedroom with an ensuite, dining, kitchen, butler's pantry, laundry, powder room, guest bathroom, study, pool, and outdoor living area.

Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Image 9 of 19
© Art Department Creative

Clever design in the use of the rear access, the garage can be recessed via sliding timber panels and used for greater outdoor entertaining space. The addition of a side entry, complete with parking space, affords greater practicality for unloading shopping, with direct access to the kitchen and living.

Pear Tree House / Glasshouse - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Art Department Creative

