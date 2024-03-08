Phong House / Dom Architect Studio

+ 19

Design Team: Nguyen Anh Duc, Truong Anh Duc, Le Trang

Clients: Mr. Phong

Collaborators: Nguyễn Thanh ,Mr Chua

City: Nghi Xuân District

Country: Vietnam

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 190 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jotun , Panasonic , Tacera , Thai Lan SCG , Xingfa

Text description provided by the architects. Design brief is to have a small house for a young family with 3 members including a husband and wife and a 5-year-old girl. Soon they will have more members, but they do not want to build ready-made bedrooms and leave it unused. They also want construction costs kept to a minimum.

When approaching the location where the house will be built, we realize that the local architecture design here has a common structure, always a large front yard followed by a long porch where the transition into the house is located. Inside the living space, the boundary between inside and outside is demarcated thanks to door systems. From there, we researched and proposed a solution that is to reuse "Structure" throughout and repeatedly build the space of the house.

We researched creating a "Structure" from the general structure of houses in the countryside here into a simpler structure, which is the arrangement of internal and external elements between common and private. From there, we arranged this structure on many scales, with different depths and heights. This solution creates a strong connection for the space in the house by clearly delineating the elements between public and private or inside and outside, thereby creating a requirement for a separate space (bedroom) in the future. The future will continue effectively in the common space while still ensuring the connection between spaces in the house.

Ventilation, lighting and viewing angle solutions are calculated based on the spatial structure characteristics. The front door systems are opened to the maximum to exploit the house's cool south wind, creating no convection. Air flows from bottom to top and from front to back thanks to the open door systems on the roof and at the back of the house.

We hope the house for the new generation still retains the traditional features of previous generations. The space of the house will change according to future needs but still retains the nature of the indigenous housing structure that we built into the house.