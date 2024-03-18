Riverside Art Studio: A Sustainable Hub Redefining Urban Interaction in Seville

Save this picture! Riverside Art Studio by Patrizio Maria Puppo & Martina Di Marco (Winner). Image Courtesy of Dar[e]-Europe

The Sustainable Hub in Seville emerged as an innovative concept through an open idea passive Sustainable Design Competition, launched in October 2023 with submissions received by February 2024. Spearheaded by Dar[e]-Europe, a renowned research firm based in Seville, Spain, the competition aimed to foster sustainable design solutions while promoting comfort for users with minimal reliance on non-renewable energy sources and environmental impact.

A distinguished jury panel comprising ten international scholars, researchers, architects, and sustainable designers evaluated the entries.

Design Focus

Participants were tasked with integrating sustainability into their architectural designs, with a specific emphasis on comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship. Notably, the assessment placed equal importance on architectural design solutions and sustainability principles, with entrants providing clear explanatory sketches to elucidate their sustainable strategies. Dealing with the particularity of the local Seville weather, a typical south European Mediterranean climate with long hot summers, short mild winters and a lot of sunshine throughout the year.

Programmatic Elements

The Sustainable Hub encompassed three primary functions:

The Art Hub: A vibrant space supporting local artists with temporary housing, workshops, and exhibition areas.

The Visitor’s Hub: An open-to-public venue offering entertainment, exhibition spaces, an F&B outlet, and art sales areas, with connectivity to the city via land and river routes.

The Electric Car Charging Station: The Electric Car Charging Station was introduced as a catalyst for advancing sustainable energy practices. The existing parking facility, serving both the project and the surrounding area, was set to be transformed into an electric car charging station. This initiative aimed to support the transition to a greener future by providing convenient charging facilities for both neighboring and local residents and tourists exploring the city or attending nearby events such as theatre performances or park visits.

Winning Entry: The Design of Riverside Art Studio (RAS)

The winning design, Riverside Art Studio by Patrizio Maria Puppo & Martina Di Marco, a young team of architects from Italy, stood out for its innovative approach and sustainable features.

Design Philosophy

As detailed in their entry, Riverside Art Studio embraced modularity, utilizing a 6x6x6m base module to shape its spatial configuration. The design prioritized occupant comfort, incorporating adjustable canopies and membranes inspired by Seville’s tradition to mitigate sunlight exposure. Sustainability was central to the design, with features such as modular construction, eco-friendly materials, and photovoltaic panels for energy generation.

The design prioritized inclusivity, incorporating features such as thoughtful slopes, elevators, and ground-floor residences to accommodate diverse needs. Its proximity to the Guadalquivir River facilitated dynamic interaction between city life and nature, enhancing its appeal to its future residents and visitors alike.

Jury’s Assessment on the Winning Entry

The jury commended Riverside Art Studio for its adaptability to changing climatic conditions, affordability, and integration of lightweight natural materials. However, concerns were raised regarding the suitability of lightweight structures in Seville's hot climate and the carbon cost associated with an underground parking facility near the river.

Winning Entries

In addition to the winning entry, prizes and recognition were extended to:

Hadi Al Gharib from Beirut Lebanon for the second prize.

Halla Waleed, Lara Mahmoud, Sama Negm, and Sarah Abdelhamid from Egypt for the third prize, and Carl Bou Mansour received the jury commendation.

The Sustainable Hub in Seville exemplifies a paradigm shift towards sustainable urban design, fostering creativity, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.

Dar[e]'s pioneering approach to these recurrent competitions since 2020 has centered on the seamless integration of sustainability and design, raising awareness and setting exemplary standards for future developments. Their contributions enrich the ongoing dialogue on architecture, sustainability, and community engagement in the built environment, inspiring meaningful change and innovation.

Dar[e] is poised to unveil their upcoming competition, set to take place in a different city characterized by a distinct climatic zone, presenting novel challenges and opportunities.