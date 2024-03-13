Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura

Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura

Save
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura

Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairCaramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomCaramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, SinkCaramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableCaramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Asa Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acervo Mobília, Antunes Armários e Cozinhas, Art e Luz, Objeto Casa, Samuel Lamas
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Alice Menezes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Julia Tótoli

Text description provided by the architects. The interiors of this 178 sqm (1,916 square feet) apartment favor the fluidity of the space, family gatherings and the beautiful view of Brasília’s horizon.

The couple who commissioned the project – one Brazilian, the other, Italian, are both culinary lovers and wanted the kitchen to be a protagonist in their home. The office then proposed an integrated space that incorporates the kitchen, living room, workspace and balcony – which faces a beautiful view facing the sunrise. For this purpose, all the original walls that formed these spaces were demolished, including one restroom, which was completely removed from the original program. Once the space was broadened, the kitchen became the center of the intervention, designed to meet the couple’s demands and to allow an interaction between them and their guests when cooking.

Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Image 23 of 24
Floor plan - proposed
Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Julia Tótoli

The carpentry, with continuous wood panels in freijó wood, explores the idea of connection and fluidity when circling through the apartment. The materiality as a whole highlights the combination of hardwood floors and wooden panels, by turning to neutral materials and colors.

Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Julia Tótoli

Another important priority was the entry of natural light in all rooms. Therefore, glass partitions were chosen to divide certain areas from the living room, such as the laundry room, closed by fluted glass doors and windows, and the workspace, whose clear glass dividers create a visual connection to the rest of the living area. At night time, the overall lighting strategy is inverted, recurring to indirect illumination to create a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Julia Tótoli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CoDA Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Caramelo Apartment / CoDA Arquitetura" [Apartamento Caramelo / CoDA Arquitetura] 13 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014158/caramelo-apartment-coda-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags