World
Monumental Outdoor Glass Installation to Be Unveiled at Milan Design Week

Through “Re/Creation,” Lasvit —a leader in hand-made glassmaking— sets up a sanctuary for creative escapism amid the hustle and bustle of Milan’s Salone Week. In the serene embrace of Palazzo Isimbardi, “Re/Creation” offers a space where minds are free to wander, inspired by the fluid grace of molten glass. The title refers to the innovative technique of fused glass, where the essence of fused glass lies in letting go. Extremely hot melted glass is allowed to relax, spread and take shape of a form designed for the glass to lie on. Its own weight and gravity take care of the rest. Similarly, a creative mind is most prolific and innovative when relaxed, free of everyday pressures and demands. This is why, at the beautiful location of Palazzo Isimbardi, Lasvit creates a haven for creatives to escape, recharge and relax.

Monumental Outdoor Glass Installation to Be Unveiled at Milan Design Week - Image 3 of 17
Installation by Maxim Velcovsky. Image Courtesy of Lasvit
Monumental Outdoor Glass Installation to Be Unveiled at Milan Design Week - Image 7 of 17
Installation by Maxim Velcovsky. Image Courtesy of Lasvit

Aiming to redefine the relationship between glass and architecture, the centerpiece of the presentation is an installation designed by Lasvit’s Art Director Maxim Velcovsky. Entitled Porta, the monumental piece employs Lasvit’s unique expertise in artisanal glass facades as it showcases the various facets of fused glass. Crafted in Europe’s largest glass kiln, this installation is not merely a display of technical prowess but an illustration of the brand’s capabilities in terms of size and variability, whilst ensuring precision and creativity that meet the rigorous demands of architectural projects. 

Monumental Outdoor Glass Installation to Be Unveiled at Milan Design Week - Image 8 of 17
Nebula by Claesson Koivisto Rune. Image Courtesy of Lasvit

In addition to the central installation in the Palazzo’s courtyard, Lasvit will also present a new collection by the acclaimed Swedish architectural studio, Claesson Koivisto Rune. Entitled “Nebula,” the collection reflects the essence of Scandinavian design and is crafted using the sophisticated technique of technical glass with an effective metal coating.

Monumental Outdoor Glass Installation to Be Unveiled at Milan Design Week - Image 10 of 17
Bois de Cristal by Maria Culenova. Image Courtesy of Lasvit

Further expanding its innovative portfolio, Lasvit will reveal the bespoke “Bois de Cristal” installation by its Senior Designer, Maria Culenova. This unique piece combines folded plywood and copper layers to create a never-before-seen light effect through a custom LED module, enhanced by textured clear glass.

Monumental Outdoor Glass Installation to Be Unveiled at Milan Design Week - Image 12 of 17
Neverending Glory by Jan Plechac and Henry Wielgus. Image Courtesy of Lasvit

Moreover, Lasvit will celebrate its iconic “Neverending Glory” series (designed by Jan Plechac and Henry Wielgus) with a special limited edition. The La Scala pendant, now reimagined in gold, is inspired by the opulent chandeliers of the famed Milano opera house, and offers a new perspective on the brand's renowned design.

Visit Lasvit at Palazzo Isimbardi to witness the art of glass redefined; the exhibition is open to the public from 16-21 April.

