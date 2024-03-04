Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Vietnam
  MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio

MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio

MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  Principal Architect: Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên
  Architect In Charge: Võ Thành Phát
  Design Development: Tống Thị Thảo, Võ Hoàng Vũ, Nguyễn Hoàng Trang
  City: Nha Trang
  Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Nha Trang has long been known as a coastal tourist city, where cultures intersect between Champa and Vietnam. In addition, this land also has many incentives bestowed by nature. Located on the busy street of Nha Trang City, Mắm Restaurant is a symbol of the perfect combination of Champa culture and sea scent. Upon entering, you will be greeted by the warmth of the sun and sea breeze, along with the embrace of the local atmosphere.

MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Image 42 of 46
Plan - Ground Floor
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography
The restaurant's architecture is a blend of Champa art and modern aesthetic. With the entrance designed by opening and closing methods, we have reserved a large area to create the landscape of an old fish sauce craft village, as well as create setbacks for the project and increase the excitement of diners.

MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Image 43 of 46
Plan - 1st Floor
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Brick, Beam, Chair
The transition space is opened along a small alley, leading to an semi-opened space while appearing spacious along the length throughout the building. The highlight of the entire outdoor space is a hanging sculpture made of 179 recycled paddles. For private dining areas, we aim to create the differences between a traditional small house and a cozy family dining room.

MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio
All walls within the project are handcrafted by the craftsmen themselves, combining delicate Champa patterns, each pattern telling a story about the life and culture of these people. The facade is made from many old used tiles, shaped in a slanted direction inspired by the main lines of the Ponagar Tower relic - a spiritual-cultural symbol that always endures in the hearts of the people here.

MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair
Project location

Address:72 Nguyễn Thiện Thuật, Lộc Thọ, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa 650000, Vietnam

Sawadeesign Studio
Restaurant Vietnam
