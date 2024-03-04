MẮM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio

+ 41

Principal Architect: Đoàn Sĩ Nguyên

Architect In Charge: Võ Thành Phát

Design Development: Tống Thị Thảo, Võ Hoàng Vũ, Nguyễn Hoàng Trang

City: Nha Trang

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nha Trang has long been known as a coastal tourist city, where cultures intersect between Champa and Vietnam. In addition, this land also has many incentives bestowed by nature. Located on the busy street of Nha Trang City, Mắm Restaurant is a symbol of the perfect combination of Champa culture and sea scent. Upon entering, you will be greeted by the warmth of the sun and sea breeze, along with the embrace of the local atmosphere.

The restaurant's architecture is a blend of Champa art and modern aesthetic. With the entrance designed by opening and closing methods, we have reserved a large area to create the landscape of an old fish sauce craft village, as well as create setbacks for the project and increase the excitement of diners.

The transition space is opened along a small alley, leading to an semi-opened space while appearing spacious along the length throughout the building. The highlight of the entire outdoor space is a hanging sculpture made of 179 recycled paddles. For private dining areas, we aim to create the differences between a traditional small house and a cozy family dining room.

All walls within the project are handcrafted by the craftsmen themselves, combining delicate Champa patterns, each pattern telling a story about the life and culture of these people. The facade is made from many old used tiles, shaped in a slanted direction inspired by the main lines of the Ponagar Tower relic - a spiritual-cultural symbol that always endures in the hearts of the people here.