World
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier

Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier

Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, WindowsMăng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, CourtyardMăng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamMăng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Deck, Handrail, BeamMăng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - More Images+ 23

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Vietnam
  Architects: Tad.atelier
  Year:  2023
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the Truong Son mountain range, Mang Den town in the Kon Plong district (Kon Tum) is experiencing rapid development, particularly in the ecotourism sector. While the traditional villages on the outskirts maintain their simple and rustic charm, new construction projects in the town center are threatening the natural harmony of this region.

Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Image 22 of 28
Plan - 1st Floor
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Image 21 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Deck, Handrail, Beam
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

When tasked with designing an accommodation integrated with a café in the heart of Mang Den, we chose to use easily accessible natural materials to contribute to preserving the wild and majestic essence of nature. Simultaneously, our aim was to revive a portion of the landscape's spirit and the existing communal life of the Central Highlands.

Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Handrail
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Image 24 of 28
Perspective Section
Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam, Deck
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

The lodging units on the two lower floors are arranged in an L-shaped layout, revolving around a large central open space. We focused on enriching the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces while maximizing views of the pristine forest. The café space is positioned on the highest floor to take advantage of the height and provide an ideal spot for admiring picturesque sunsets.

Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Image 19 of 28
Collage

By subdividing the sloping roofs, incorporating elevated structures, and allocating ample space for outdoor activities, the design team aimed to create an atmosphere resembling a miniature Mang Den village – spacious and liberating, yet warm and hospitable./.

Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Project location

Address:39 Huỳnh Thúc Kháng, Đắk Long, Kon Plông, Kon Tum, Vietnam

Tad.atelier
Hotels Vietnam
