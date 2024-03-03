Măng Diang Hotel / Tad.atelier

+ 23

Hotels • Vietnam Architects: Tad.atelier

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Design Team: Vũ Tiến An, Phạm Quốc Hiệp, Võ Nữ Phương Anh, Bùi Diễm Quỳnh

Client: Măng Diang Boutique Hotel

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the Truong Son mountain range, Mang Den town in the Kon Plong district (Kon Tum) is experiencing rapid development, particularly in the ecotourism sector. While the traditional villages on the outskirts maintain their simple and rustic charm, new construction projects in the town center are threatening the natural harmony of this region.

When tasked with designing an accommodation integrated with a café in the heart of Mang Den, we chose to use easily accessible natural materials to contribute to preserving the wild and majestic essence of nature. Simultaneously, our aim was to revive a portion of the landscape's spirit and the existing communal life of the Central Highlands.

The lodging units on the two lower floors are arranged in an L-shaped layout, revolving around a large central open space. We focused on enriching the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces while maximizing views of the pristine forest. The café space is positioned on the highest floor to take advantage of the height and provide an ideal spot for admiring picturesque sunsets.

By subdividing the sloping roofs, incorporating elevated structures, and allocating ample space for outdoor activities, the design team aimed to create an atmosphere resembling a miniature Mang Den village – spacious and liberating, yet warm and hospitable./.