Chaos Unveils Vision for the Future: Empowering Creativity Through Cutting-Edge Technology

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and creativity, staying at the forefront is imperative. During its recent Chaos Unboxed Live virtual keynote, participants such as CEO Christian Lang and Co-founder and Head of Innovation Vladimir “Vlado” Koylazov showcased a plethora of advancements poised to redefine the creative process.

At the heart of Chaos’ strategy lies a dedication to three fundamental principles: accelerating creativity, delivering fully interconnected solutions, and ensuring accessibility across platforms. Through seamless integration and cutting-edge tools, Chaos can empower architects and artists alike, revolutionizing industries and shaping the future of design.

The announcements during the keynote laid out innovations that can redefine the realm of visualization — and beyond.

Sustainable Design

Chaos announced a groundbreaking innovation with the potential to revolutionize sustainable design: a new building performance module for Enscape.

This development seamlessly integrates BIM models, performance analysis, and real-time visualization within Enscape's familiar environment, so you can see the energy efficiency of your design dynamically and adjust as you make modifications, empowering insightful decision-making and democratizing building performance analysis.

As Vlado stated, "This will allow you to see the impact of your design choices, and be confident in the earliest stage of creating a sustainable building — which is exactly when you can actually make the most impact."

Chaos AI Lab

Several innovative tools from its newly established Chaos AI Lab were also announced. Through Chaos Cosmos, Chaos’ content collection, users can now generate materials simply by describing them in chat, and further refine them by adding specific details like metallic sheen, scratches, or logos. These materials can then be used across all Cosmos projects.

Additionally, Cylindo introduces its AI-powered "Instant Lifestyle Images" tool, allowing users to create product visuals in various styles using natural language prompts for composition control.

Enscape also receives a real-time stylized visualization upgrade, enabling hand-drawn aesthetics for greater artistic flexibility. “Through all of these capabilities, we aim to make your creative processes smoother and your designs easier to communicate,” says Vlado.

A New Storytelling Solution

Later this year, Chaos will introduce a storytelling platform that seamlessly integrates scenes from any Enscape or V-Ray project. With this powerful tool, you can rapidly enhance your scene, explore design variations, animate possibilities, and even orchestrate crowds and traffic – all at an unprecedented speed.

“This new storytelling solution will work across all the products Chaos supports, ensuring a rapid start and no dead ends,” says Product VP Phil Miller.

Architects and visualization specialists can leverage this solution to effectively communicate their design narratives, incorporating intricate details, diverse permutations, and captivating animations far beyond the capabilities of traditional CAD tools.

Enhanced Interconnectivity

Further integration between various Chaos products is planned, including support for Universal Scene Description (USD) and MaterialX in V-Ray, and improved collaboration features across Enscape, Corona, and Vantage.

“In addition, Enscape's integrations with Cloud Collaboration and Cosmos, and storytelling capabilities will bring new dimensions of interoperability,” says Petr Mitev, product VP. “We’re enhancing Corona to support collaboration, VRScenes, and Vantage, all focused on seamless interoperability across our products.”

Expanding Accessibility with V-Ray for Blender

Blender has gone from niche software to a major player in the 3D industry thanks to its low barriers to entry, ever-growing feature set, and passionate community. In this context, Chaos announced the planned integration of V-Ray with Blender.

“Whether you’re just starting your journey with 3D or prefer open-source solutions, you can learn and benefit from our award-winning renderer,” says Vlado.

Real-time Collaboration and Enhanced Presentation

A transformative solution is in development that allows real-time, photorealistic 3D design review and collaboration on any device, catering to the needs of remote creative teams.

“Our mission here is to transform design collaboration with photorealistic 3D design reviews on any device,” says Vlado.

Plus, Enscape will gain integrated GPU and mobile viewing capabilities, while Vantage will support various head-mounted displays for seamless virtual reality experiences.

The keynote was just the start of the Chaos Unboxed experience, with more online and in-person events set to follow throughout the year, the first of which is set to take place in Berlin on March 21.

You can stay up to date on the company’s announcements and surprises via Chaos Unboxed.