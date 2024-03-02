Rift House / LJL Architects

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The RIFT HOUSE serves as a multifaceted space for a couple with multiple children. As recent escapees from typical apartment living, the clients sought a dwelling that would provide independent living spaces for both parents and children, as well as a shared area immersed in nature.

Situated on an urban hillside, the site boasts a majestic persimmon tree and offers sweeping views of Seoul’s Namsan Mountain to the north. However, surrounding areas are hemmed in by narrow roads and neighboring residences, raising concerns about privacy. To address this, the main structure was positioned along the southern road, creating an open courtyard to the north. Various terraces and courtyards within inward-facing spaces were planned to foster an active relationship with nature. The interior of the house is divided into distinct levels to accommodate the lives and work of the couple and their children. Mediating spaces and voids between floors enhance communication between different areas. The living room spans two floors, serving as a nexus that connects potentially disjointed spaces of the couple and children, while also inviting panoramic views of the surroundings into the interior. The ground floor is designated as a buffer and utility area, while terraces and courtyards provide playful spaces for the children.

The massing is characterized by simple, monotone brickwork, projecting the program onto the facade to minimize ornamentation and invite rich visual experiences from the street. Horizontal windows throughout the residence offer varied perspectives of the surrounding urban landscape.