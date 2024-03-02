Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Rift House / LJL Architects

Rift House / LJL Architects

Save
Rift House / LJL Architects

Rift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsRift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, StairsRift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeRift House / LJL Architects - Exterior PhotographyRift House / LJL Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung

Text description provided by the architects. The RIFT HOUSE serves as a multifaceted space for a couple with multiple children. As recent escapees from typical apartment living, the clients sought a dwelling that would provide independent living spaces for both parents and children, as well as a shared area immersed in nature. 

Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Image 22 of 22
Plan - Third floor
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Image 21 of 22
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Roh Kyung

Situated on an urban hillside, the site boasts a majestic persimmon tree and offers sweeping views of Seoul’s Namsan Mountain to the north. However, surrounding areas are hemmed in by narrow roads and neighboring residences, raising concerns about privacy. To address this, the main structure was positioned along the southern road, creating an open courtyard to the north. Various terraces and courtyards within inward-facing spaces were planned to foster an active relationship with nature. The interior of the house is divided into distinct levels to accommodate the lives and work of the couple and their children. Mediating spaces and voids between floors enhance communication between different areas. The living room spans two floors, serving as a nexus that connects potentially disjointed spaces of the couple and children, while also inviting panoramic views of the surroundings into the interior. The ground floor is designated as a buffer and utility area, while terraces and courtyards provide playful spaces for the children. 

Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Exterior Photography
© Roh Kyung
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Image 20 of 22
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roh Kyung

The massing is characterized by simple, monotone brickwork, projecting the program onto the facade to minimize ornamentation and invite rich visual experiences from the street. Horizontal windows throughout the residence offer varied perspectives of the surrounding urban landscape.

Save this picture!
Rift House / LJL Architects - Exterior Photography
© Roh Kyung

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LJL Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "Rift House / LJL Architects" 02 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013944/rift-house-ljl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags